Home Deals

Cyber Monday deal: $300 off the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

In this Cyber Monday deal 2022, save $300 on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G. Don't miss the sale on this 6.4-inch, 6GB beauty of a phone.
Written by Adrian Kingsley-Hughes, Contributing Writer on
Need a new Android smartphone? Need something with a big screen, powerful processor, superb cameras, and a battery that lasts all day?

Want this to cost less than $400?

Take a look at the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Launched in January 2022, this is still a very capable smartphone, but a Cyber Monday deal sees the usual $699 price tag slashed by $300, making this great smartphone a totally unmissable deal.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G highlights

ZDNET Recommends

  • The 120Hz display delivers a super smooth scroll, with an optimized refresh rate, and a fast touch response 
  • High-quality display with Dynamic AMOLED 2X delivers vibrant color and brightness
  • Pro-grade camera for high-quality photos and videos
  • Rear camera that boasts 12MP ultrawide and wide-angle cameras, and an 8MP telephoto camera
  • 32MP front-facing selfie camera
  • 30x SpaceZoom combines a 3x Hybrid Optic Zoom and 30x digital zoom for high resolution close-ups
  • 4500mAh all-day battery (up to 16 hours of video playback) with Super Fast Charging that can charge 0-50% in 30 minutes.

Also: This $8 iPhone webcam mount is a must-have for WFH during Cyber Monday

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G tech specs

  • Screen size: 6.4-inch
  • Processor: Snapdragon 888
  • OS: Android 12.0
  • RAM: 6GB
  • Main camera: 12MP
  • Front-facing camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 4,500mAh
  • Weight: 177g
