Beats or Sony headphones? This Black Friday, you might be able to afford both, or choose the one that fits most comfortably within your price range.
I've bought the $350 Beats Studio3 wireless noise-cancelling headphones twice, once for me and once as a gift for a friend -- I winced at the impact to my wallet each time. They're currently on sale for $200 off, a 57% savings, at both Best Buy and Amazon. They are at their best price yet.
The advantage to the Studio3 is that the noise-cancelling really works, and you can toggle between transparency and noise-cancelling mode with ease. Hands-off calls are a game changer, and the cushioning on the over-ear pieces is high-quality. The battery lasts a while, up to 22 hours, and it charges quickly. Using these headphones is comfortable because of the padding at the top of the headphones that prevents the top from digging into your head with extended use.
The Beats Studio3 come in blue, matte black, red, white, defiant black-red, midnight black, or shadow gray. Amazon currently has a wider color selection than Best Buy. Here's my matte black pair for reference:
Buying $150 headphones may be out of your price range. My little sister needed a new pair but she refused to let me gift her Beats because she thought they were too expensive. Luckily, the Sony WH-CH710N wireless noise-cancelling headphones passed the price check. I bought them on Best Buy for $68, $82 off the original price, and got free 2-day shipping even with a guest account. They arrived at my door within two days. Here's how the box looked, and how the package looked like unboxed:
The Sony headphones have up to 35 hours of audio on a single charge and you get an hour of playback with just 10 minutes of charging. The noise-cancelling is a cool feature: it automatically detects how loud your environment is and adjusts accordingly. Amazon has these headphones listed for $100, the lowest price for them on Amazon yet, but Best Buy has the better deal with the same pair for $68 (55% or $82 off the normal price).
The headphones come in either black or gray.
