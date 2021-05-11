DataRobot acquires data science platform Zepl

DataRobot, a player in automated machine learning and artificial intelligence, said Tuesday that it's acquiring Zepl, a cloud data science and analytics platform.

The company said the acquisition, its eighth since May 2017, will open up new capabilities within DataRobot's platform for advanced data scientists. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Zepl is best known for offering a self-service data science notebook solution for data scientists to do exploratory, code-centric work in Python, R, and Scala, with enterprise-grade features such as collaboration, versioning, and security.

DataRobot plans to incorporate Zepl as a cloud-native, self-service notebook in its enterprise AI platform. The combination, the company said, will enable data scientists to code their own tasks and custom models, ultimately extending the out-of-the-box capabilities provided by DataRobot.

DataRobot CEO Dan Wright added that the deal will significantly accelerate the company's code-centric roadmap.

"We have always known that to lead the AI market, we must embrace all creators of AI systems, from analysts and citizen data scientists who prefer using a GUI to advanced data scientists who love to code," said Wright. "Through the addition of Zepl, we now give advanced data scientists more flexibility to use our enterprise AI platform within their existing workflows, including the ability to use their own code."

