Daylight debuts world's first 'blue-light-free computer' with a 120Hz e-ink display

Daylight

A California-based startup is rolling out a computer today that it claims will help you get better sleep and have a healthier relationship with technology. The DC1, from Daylight, is the world's first computer that's totally blue-light-free and designed for "deep thought and well-being," the company says in its press release.

At least on the science side of things, there's some merit to this. Blue light exposure, a Harvard Health says, has a number of harmful effects, including throwing your circadian rhythm out of whack.

To help, Daylight's 10.5-inch LivePaper display is one of the world's first e-ink paper displays with a 120Hz refresh rate, meaning it's much smoother on the eyes than the traditional e-reader. It combines the "calm focus of e-Ink with the smooth responsiveness of a traditional LCD," the company says. "Essentially like a Kindle and an iPad had a baby."

The DC1's technology allows for a paper-like reading and writing experience while staying fully compatible with your usual Android apps. Without naming specifics, Daylight noted the "highly capable device" can run all productivity essentials. Users are encouraged to take their device outdoors, as the screen is fully readable in sunlight -- and likely works best under that condition.

The tablet will have notifications turned off by default, and it runs on a custom, minimalist Android-based operating system that limits distractions. Anjan Katta, founder of Daylight, says that his company isn't just out to design products but to change the way humans interact with technology. "Our goal is to create devices that encourage users to reconnect with the natural world and their own thoughts, rather than being constantly overstimulated by screens."

The company says the first round of pre-orders has already sold out, but another round of Daylight DC1 pre-orders starts today, with shipping expected to begin in June. Pricing isn't available yet, but Daylight is taking refundable $100 deposits.

Relatedly, in an interview about his company's new device, Katta says that a laptop with the same screen technology is in the works.