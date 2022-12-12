'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
In the tech world, bigger often means better. The bigger the TV, the monitor, or the tablet screen, the more impressive a device is. But this isn't always the case.
Sometimes you need something lightweight and portable, or you might simply prefer a smaller screen. A small tablet can work just as well as (or even better than) larger ones, depending on your preferences.
Small tablets can range from 6 to 10 inches, with 8 inches being the standard size of a small tablet. Despite the size, these tiny tablets still offer long battery lives, crisp displays, and impressive cameras.
We've rounded up the best small tablets to prove that big things can come in small packages. We've also broken down their features, so you can find the best small tablet for your preferences and price point.
Also:
Tech specs: Display: 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display | Processor: A15 Bionic | Storage: 64GB or 256GB | Colors: Space gray, pink, purple, starlight | Cameras: 8MP rear, 1080p video. 12MP FaceTime camera with Center Stage | Weight: 0.65 pounds | Dimensions: 7.69 x 5.3 x 0.25 inches | Connections: USB-C | Battery life: 10 hours
Apple's iPad Mini is our top pick for the best small tablet thanks to its A15 Bionic chip, making it a powerful tablet packed into a small package.
The iPad Mini was last updated in the fall of 2021 with new features like support for the 2nd gen Apple Pencil, a slightly bigger screen size, and a USB-C port for charging and data transfer.
Read the review: Apple iPad Mini (6th Gen.) review
There's a spot on the right side of the tablet to charge the Apple Pencil, making it a great tablet to draw or write notes on. Plus, its size makes it portable enough to bring wherever you need it.
Of course, you'll also get iPadOS 16 with features like shared tab groups, Stage Manager, and external display support if you ever need to see something on a bigger screen.
Tech specs: Display: 7-inch, 1024x600 display | Processor: MediaTek MT8168V/B | Storage: 16GB or 326GB | Colors: Black, denim, or rose | Cameras: 2 MP front and rear-facing cameras with 720p HD video recording| Weight: 9.9 ounces | Dimensions: 7.11 x 4.63 x 0.38 inches | Connections: 2 USB-C, 3.5mm jack | Battery life: 10 hours
If you're looking for something even smaller than the iPad Mini -- and cheaper, too -- the Amazon Fire 7 tablet is a great budget tablet pick. The 7-inch screen has a 1024x600 display, so you can stream movies or play video games without hauling around a bulky tablet.
Read the review: Amazon Fire 7 (2022) review: Good enough for the basics
Plus, the tablet can double as a dedicated Alexa smart display and smart home controller since Alexa is built directly into the device. Along with the ability to ask Alexa questions, you can view and manage your Alexa-connected smart home devices. You can control cameras, lights, and outlets using your voice or by tapping the dedicated Devices button in the bottom navigation bar.
Aside from a slower performance and an average display compared to Apple's iPad Mini, this is a well-rounded tablet that's great for the price.
Tech specs: Display: 8.7-inch, 1340x800 display | Processor: MediaTek MT8768N | Storage: 32GB or 64GB | Colors: Gray | Cameras: 2MP front and 8MP rear | Weight: 0.81lbs | Dimensions: 8.37 x 4.91 x 0.31 inches | Connections: 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C | Battery: 10-12 hours
Samsung's tablet lineup spans all aspects of price, capability, and screen size. The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a small tablet that combines affordability and usefulness. The 8.7-inch screen features a 1340x800 display, making it a small tablet worthy of streaming, working, and more.
The lightweight design and small display make it portable enough to take anywhere, especially if you're using it to entertain kids with educational apps. Plus, the Tab A7 Lite has a metal frame for some added ruggedness.
In addition, you can expand your storage beyond the 32 or 65GB allotted. The tablet allows for up to 1TB of expandable storage, which is twice as much as the previous model.
Tech specs: Display: 6-inch, 300ppi glare-free | Storage: 16GB | Colors: Black or denim | Weight: 5.56 ounces | Dimensions: 6.2 x 4.3 x 0.32 inches | Connections: USB-C | Battery: Up to 6 weeks
Amazon last updated its basic Kindle model earlier this year. The upgraded 11th generation Kindle offers 16GB of storage instead of 8GB, 300 ppi instead of 167 ppi, six weeks of battery life compared to four weeks, and charging via USB-C instead of a micro-USB.
The new Kindle is the smallest and most lightweight Kindle out of any of the models. The previous generation clocked in at 6.1 ounces, but this new one weighs only 5.56 ounces, and it's drastically easier to carry and hold than an actual book (especially those thick hardcovers).
Read the review: The new entry-level Kindle has officially converted me to e-readers
Its 300 ppi is the same display as the Kindle Paperwhite and the Kindle Oasis. The anti-glare display makes it easy to read in any light, and dark mode is a warm welcome when you're trying to read at night without letting blue light interrupt your sleep cycle.
Tech specs: Display: 7 inches | Memory: 2MB | Weight: 0.99 pounds | Dimensions: 7.87 x 6.3 x 0.35 inches | Connections: USB and Bluetooth
When it comes to drawing tablets, Wacom is one of the industry leaders. With virtually no lag and 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity in the battery-free pen included, this no-screen tablet is the best one on the market for professional artists looking to create while providing a natural drawing experience. And it just so happens to be small and portable.
The possibilities are endless when it comes to creativity with the Wacom Intuos Pro tablet. It comes with fully customizable ExpressKeys located on the side of the active area. These buttons allow artists to add their most-used tools to them for easily access.
Also: Designers and artists: You need a drawing tablet
Its lightweight design is perfect for using it on a desk or your lap, clocking in at just 7 inches, so you can use this practically anywhere. The tablet also connects to both Windows and Mac devices.
You'll get free access to drawing-specific apps and services, like Clip Studio Paint Pro for two years, Boris Optics for one, and have the option to test Corel Painter Essentials 8 and Corel AfterShot Pro 3 for 90 days.
The best small tablet is the iPad Mini because of its sharp display and impressive cameras. Plus, the A15 Bionic chip is packed with power in a small package.
Tablet
Price
Screen size
Display
Apple iPad Mini
$500
8.3 inches
Liquid Retina
Amazon Fire 7
$45
7 inches
1024x600 pixels
Samsung Galaxy A7 Lite
$110
8.7 inches
1340x800 pixels
Amazon Kindle
$100
6 inches
300ppi glare-free
Wacom Intuos
$50
7 inches
N/A
It really depends on what size tablet you're looking for, which operating system you prefer, and how much money you're willing to spend. Below, we've broken down the best small tablets to help make your decision easier.
Choose this small tablet...
If you want...
Apple iPad Mini
The best overall small tablet
Amazon Fire 7
A budget-friendly and well-rounded tablet
Samsung Galaxy A7 Lite
A small Samsung tablet
Amazon Kindle
A small and portable tablet designed for reading
Wacom Intuos
A 7-inch drawing tablet with an included stylus
We know there are a lot of tablets and e-readers to choose from, so we used our own experiences with these tablets and conducted research to find our top choices.
We combed through popular sites reading reviews (both good and bad) and noting the top-rated tablets for different categories/needs. We considered price, display, battery life, and special features when making our final picks.
The smallest tablet screen size on the market is 6 to 7 inches. Anything smaller would be more similar to a smartphone.
Tablets made by Apple, Samsung, and Microsoft are the best-made tablets in terms of quality. Amazon has well-rounded tablets in its Fire lineup but with fewer performance-focused features.
Small tablets aren't as popular as large tablets, so the market is relatively small (so to speak). However, these are some alternative small tablets worth looking into.