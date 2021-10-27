Why you can trust ZDNet
Deal alert: Save 72% off 2 years of NordVPN

Peruse the internet with peace of mind and a 2-year subscription to NordVPN, now for 72% off.

When it comes to keeping your online privacy safe and secure, a virtual private network, or VPN, should be at the top of your bucket list. While there are plenty of cheap VPN services on the market, with pros and cons for each, NordVPN has consistently proven to be among the best. Just a month ago, ZDNet's David Gewirtz put the service to the test against another top pick, Surfshark, and found that NordVPN provided much faster and consistent performance.

If you're in the market or simply looking to upgrade your internet privacy, NordVPN is currently running a Black Friday promotion that you won't want to pass on.

2-year NordVPN subscription for $79

24 months at $3.29 a month

nord-pc.png

From now until December 1, you can purchase a 2-year subscription to NordVPN for only $79. That amounts to a monthly price of $3.29 over 24 months. To put things into perspective, NordVPN typically charges $12 a month, making this deal all the sweeter.

Included with the offer is access to over 5,000 NordVPN servers worldwide, no-logs policies, and the ability to connect six devices at the same time. You'll also be happy to know that NordVPN supports the big four operating systems: iOS, Android, Mac, and Windows -- with additional extension options for browsers like Chrome and Firefox.

To learn more about NordVPN and how it fares, read our recent guide on the service here.

