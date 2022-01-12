Deal: Get a $100 Amazon gift card when you buy the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Last week, Samsung announced the Galaxy S21 FE, a smartphone that offered flagship specs at an affordable, $699 price tag. This week, Amazon has the same Android listing with a $100 gift card bundled in. So if you held off on buying Samsung's latest Galaxy, your patience has been rewarded! While the gift card can't be applied to the actual purchase of the phone, it will come in handy for cases, screen protectors, or any of your other Amazon needs.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE for $699 Free $100 Amazon Gift Card with purchase Samsung Available in Graphite, Lavender, Olive, and White, Amazon is currently selling the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (128GB) for $699.99, with a $100 Amazon Gift Card on the side. It is a physical gift card, so you'll have to wait for the bundle to arrive at your doorstep before anything, but Amazon Prime shipping does promise a delivery by next Tuesday. Deal aside, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is an excellent pick-up, especially if you're not enamored by the $1,000 smartphones on the market. It's powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip that lives in the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4,500mAh battery. Samsung didn't cut corners with the display, too. The 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED panel refreshes at 120Hz for satisfyingly smooth visuals. On the camera front, you're getting a reliable and versatile triple-lens setup (12-megapixel wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and 8MP telephoto).

