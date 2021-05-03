Dell Technologies sells Boomi to Francisco Partners, TPG Capital for $4 billion

Dell Technologies said it will sell cloud integration provider Boomi to Francisco Partners and TPG Capital for $4 billion.

Boomi is focused on cloud integration as a service (iPaaS) and has a strong set of 15,000 enterprise customers. Dell bought Boomi in 2010 as it moved to build out its software roster.

The sale of Boomi comes just weeks after Dell Technologies said it would completely spin off VMware to be an independent company. Dell Technologies will host is virtual Dell Techologies World conference this week.

Jeff Clarke, chief operating officer at Dell, said the sale of Boomi was the right move for both companies. Dell Technologies said it is focused on its core infrastructure and PC business with a focus on hybrid cloud, edge computing, telecom and its APEX hardware-as-a-service effort.

Francisco Partners said Boomi will develop its tools to connect cloud data and workflows with more automation. TPG and Francisco Partners will pair up to accelerate Boomi's growth as an independent company.