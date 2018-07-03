Diane Bryant has left Google after less than a year

Bryant was named COO of Google Cloud late last year, after spending more than 25 years at Intel

Google Cloud COO Diane Bryant has left the company, Google confirms to ZDNet. As Business Insider first reported, Bryant's departure comes only about seven months after she joined Google.

"We are grateful for the contributions she made while at Google and we wish her the best in her next pursuit," a Google spokesperson said in a statement.

Bryant moved to Google after more than 25 years at Intel, where she last served as head of Intel's Data Center Group. Before that, she was Intel's CIO for four years. Bryant's technical knowledge and experience working with clients should have helped Google reach more CIOs and expand its enterprise sales.

While Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure are considered the leaders in the cloud infrastructure market, the Google Cloud Platform (GCP) is seen as a viable option for CIOs, especially as it tries to differentiate itself with machine learning. Gartner recently put GCP in the "leader" category of its infrastructure-as-a-service Magic Quadrant, behind AWS and Azure.

