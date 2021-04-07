Discount Tire deploys rugged mobile devices to scan tire treads, pull DOT data

Discount Tire is rolling out a mobile tire tread depth reader that will be connected to Department of Transportation data.

The scanner, which will be deployed across nearly 1,100 Discount Tire stores, aims to automate what was a manual process for technicians. The implementation also highlights how rugged mobile devices are being deployed across multiple industries.

Here's the stack:

Zebra Technologies' TC75x mobile computer.

Anyline Tire DOT Scan software, which identifies where tire was manufactured, tire size and manufacturer's code with week and year tire was made. Anyline's scan software can also read vehicle identification numbers, license plates and other tire information.

Accucode laser-based tire tread depth reader accessory to go with Zebra handheld.

Before the implementation, Discount Tire technicians had to manually measure as many as 12 different spots for tread depth and used pen and paper to record Department of Transportation (DOT) codes. With the new technology, technicians can assess tire treads in under 5 seconds per tire.

For Discount Tire, the project also speeds up wait times and allows the retailer to share data with customers when tires need to be replaced. Discount Tire also integrated the tire tread scanning software and hardware with its back-end systems.