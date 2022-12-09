Discover Samsung Week: Here are the top deals right now

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Discover Samsung is back for a final time, and it's just in time for the holidays. If you're still shopping for a few family members, Samsung's products are one of the best holiday gift ideas this season. While they're known for smartphones and wearables, the tech giant is offering so much more this holiday season.
Because there are so many discounted products thanks to this great event, we've compiled the best deals available right now at Samsung. Be sure to check out the list below. A quick recommendation: if you see something that catches your eye, add it to your cart today. These deals are only available today, and we want to make sure that you capture the best deal to stretch your dollar.
There's nothing better than a clean house, and Samsung's Jet 75 cordless vacuum can help you clean your home with up to 120 minutes of runtime without needing a recharge. The vacuum comes with two interchangeable batteries and a turbo brush to make sure you can truly get your floors clean, capturing up to 99.999% of fine dust.
It's only six pounds and uses a 180-degree swivel head, so you can lift it and dust bunnies from ceiling corners, mini-blinds, and more. The digital display is also easy to read so you can keep an eye on battery life, airflow issues (for when you accidentally suck up a cat toy), and more.
We love this 55-inch curved gaming screen so much that we covered it in its own post, and we'd be remiss if we didn't mention this awesome deal on this list. For gamers and content creators, the Odyssey Ark is a 4K powerhouse of a monitor. The mini-LED screen features a 1000R curved screen with a 165Hz variable refresh rate and 1ms response time. Because of this combination, the screen features a truly immersive experience for gaming or even concentrating on tasks at hand.
However, its true claim to fame is that it can be adjusted to use both horizontally and vertically, also called Cockpit Mode. All you have to do is raise the monitor, turn it, and you can get the setup you want. Out of everything on this list, this is the deal I 100% recommend you take advantage of.
There's a bunch of stackable deals associated with the Galaxy Z Fold4 smartphone during Discover Samsung. Firstly, there's the free memory upgrade from 256GB to 512GB, doubling your storage when you need it. Secondly, you can save up to $900 with an eligible trade-in. Effectively, you can get this phone for only $900, saving you over $1,000 on this flagship phone.
This smartphone offers a tablet-like experience thanks to the innovative, foldable design, S Pen compatibility, and immersive view thanks to the 7.6-inch screen when unfolded. The purchase also comes with four months of YouTube TV Premium for free (new accounts only), three months of Spotify, four months of SiriusXM streaming, and six months of OneDrive 100GB cloud storage.
If you've never used a smart range before, they're a total dream. With Wi-Fi connectivity and the SmartThings app, you can monitor your cooktop and even adjust the cook time and temperature of your oven without worrying about physically changing the buttons. It's Bixby, Alexa, and Google compatible so you can adjust the controls with voice commands.
Aside from the smart features, it can fit up to 6 cubic feet of food in the oven and has a digital touch screen for easy controls. It also offers fingerprint resistance and a self-clean feature.
The read and write speeds on this SD card can handle 160Mbps and 120Mbps, respectively. The card can handle 4K UHD and FHD video capacity with up to 256GB of data, and you get a full-size SD card reader to connect to your tower or laptop.
This SD card is designed for content creators, including photographers and digital professionals. The 256GB of storage can handle up to 8.5 hours of 4K UHD footage or over 44 thousand 4K images, making it great to take on the go for shooting and more. It was designed to handle tough conditions with specialized 7-proof protection including waterproofing, magnet-proof, and shock-proof.