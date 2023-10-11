/>
The 49 best October Prime Day TV deals still available

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days might be over, but you can still find major savings on TVs from Samsung, Sony, Hisense, and Amazon.
Written by Taylor Clemons, Staff Writer on

Amazon's October Prime Day event, Prime Big Deal Days, might be over, but you can still find great discounts on TVs across the site from brands like LG, Sony, Samsung, TCL, and more. You can also find markdowns on everything you need to upgrade your home theater, like soundbars and streaming devices.

Also: Best October Prime Day deals: Live updates

We've rounded up big sales from brands like Samsung, Sony, Hisense, and Amazon on everything from high-end OLED TVs to budget-friendly screens for your bedroom or dorm room, from Amazon but also other retailers like Best Buy and B&H Photo. Keep reading below to see our picks for the best October Prime Day TV deals. 

Best October Prime Day TV deals still available

Sony OLED 55-inch BRAVIA XR A80L Series 4K Ultra HD TV

Save $402
sony-a80l-2
Amazon/ZDNET
  • Current price: $1498
  • Regular price: $1900

The Sony Bravia A80L is one of the newest OLED models from the brand, offering exclusive gaming optimization features for the PlayStation 5 which include improved input latency and VRR support. You'll also get Sony's Acoustic Surface Audio+ which turns the screen into a speaker for near-perfect video and audio syncing as well as sound that follows the on-screen action.

View now at Amazon

Hisense 65-inch Mini-LED ULED 4K UHD Smart TV

Save $402
A Hisense U8K TV on a green background
Amazon/ZDNET
  • Current price: $998
  • Regular price: $1400

The Hisense U8K proves itself as a worthy contender against brands like Samsung and LG. It features a mini-LED panel with Dolby Vision IQ support as well as up to a 144Hz refresh rate, making it perfect for console gaming.

View now at Amazon

Amazon 55-inch Fire TV Omni QLED

Save $160
amazon-fire-tv-55-inch-omni
Amazon/ZDNET
  • Current price: $440
  • Regular price: $600

The Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED is an almost-perfect choice for anyone who is an avid Alexa user or has moved to exclusively streaming their entertainment. The Fire TV platform gives you access to the entire Prime Video catalog as well as to thousands of other streaming apps. You can also download Alexa Skills to your TV to turn it into the ultimate entertainment hub.

View now at Amazon

Sony 85-inch 4K Ultra HD TV X90L Series

Save $1300
sony-x90l-2
Sony/ZDNET
  • Current price: $1998
  • Regular price: $3300

You can save big on this 85-inch Sony X90L right now during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event. It uses a full-array LED panel with Dolby Vision support for more lifelike images. It also has exclusive optimization features for the PlayStation 5, making them the perfect pair to upgrade your gaming space.

View now at Amazon

What is the best Samsung TV deal on October Prime Day?
Samsung's The Frame 85-inch TV
Samsung/ZDNET

The best Samsung TV deal for Prime Big Deal Days is the 32-inch The Frame TV, one of ZDNET's picks for the best Samsung TVs. The Frame is a QLED 4K TV, with an anti-reflection matte display to limit glare day and night, and also blends into your decor to look like a piece of artwork. You can find all sizes on sale right now for October Prime Day.

View now at Amazon

More top October Prime Day TV deals still available

Top Best Buy TV deals still available

Best B&H Photo TV deals still available

Best Walmart TV deals still available

Best home audio deals still available


When is October Prime Day 2023?

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event (also known as October Prime Day) will take place on October 10th through the 11th. 

Exclusive deals and discounts for Prime members go live at 3 a.m. ET and will refresh as often as every 30 minutes during the event.

How did we choose these Amazon Prime Day deals?

While combing through Amazon Prime Day deals as well as deals from other retailers, I kept these criteria in mind:

  • Discounts and coupons: No matter the retailer, a sale is only as good as the discounts it offers. I've ensured that each TV featured on this list was marked down at least 20% to give you the best value. I've also included TVs that offer extra savings via limited-time coupons and rebates.
  • Screen size: Not all living rooms and home theaters are created equal. So I included a variety of screen sizes for shoppers looking for everything from a smaller secondary screen for their bedroom or a new big-screen model to upgrade their home theater.
  • Brand trust and product quality: Just like living rooms, not all TVs are created equal. While it's tempting to spring for that ultra-cheap, unfamiliar brand, it's more important to opt for a discounted TV from a trusted brand like TCL, Hisense, Sony, or Samsung for better customer support as well as product quality.

What is the best TV?

My pick for the best TV is the Samsung QN90C for its Object Tracking Sound and Dolby Atmos support, which creates audio that follows the on-screen action. It also features an anti-glare coating on the screen for better visibility in bright rooms or overhead lighting. And if you ever feel like the picture quality needs fine-tuning, you can use the Smart Calibration app to tweak color, contrast, and color temperature.

Editorial standards
Show Comments

