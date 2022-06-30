/>
X
Close
DIY Tip: You can now buy official Pixel repair parts from iFixit

If you're brave enough to repair your smartphone on your own and you own a Google Pixel phone, then you'll love this.
jason-cipriani-author.jpg
Written by Jason Cipriani, Contributing Writer on
google-pixel-6-and-6-pro-3.jpg
Jason Cipriani/ZDnet

ZDNet Recommends

Google has teamed up with iFixit to offer official parts and guides for repairing its Pixel phone lineup. That means if you drop and crack the screen, the rear camera stops working, or the battery needs replaced, you can now do the repair yourself at home instead of taking it to a repair shop. 

Google first announced the repair program back in April, and after a minor wait, the official rollout of the program was announced at the end of June.

Parts are available for the Pixel 2 through the Pixel 6 and are reasonably priced. For example, a repair kit to replace a Pixel 5a battery is $49.99. Not only does that include the battery, but it includes all of the tools that you'll need to make the repair. 

That means you won't have to search for a small screwdriver with the right size of tip, or a suction cup to help lift the back off the phone; it comes with everything. If you don't need the tools, you can order just the part for about $13 less than the listed price. 

If you have one of Google's newest phones like the Pixel 6 you can repair the screen for $126.99

Pixel 6 Screen Repair Guide
Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/ZDNet

In addition to all of the tools and parts you need, iFixit has step-by-step guides to walk you through the repair process. That said, repairing your own smartphone isn't for the faint of heart. You'll be dealing with small parts and cables, so take your time and follow the guide. And if you end up not being comfortable doing the repair, it's a good idea to take it to a repair shop and pay extra to have a professional do the repair for you.

iFixit also has repair kits for many other Android phones and Apple's iPhone. However, not all of them are officially sanctioned by the original manufacturer as is the case with the Pixel parts. 

Show Comments

