Drones are amazing. I can go buy a flying, stabilized 4K camera that slips into my pocket for a few hundred dollars. This is a technology that was the stuff of dreams a few years ago. But now, thanks to companies such as DJI, dreams have become reality.
Here are the best drones to help make your dreams come true, chosen based on research and personal experience. I'm a licensed and insured drone operator who has put in many dozens of hours flying these drones for testing, work, and fun.
Features
This is DJI's flagship consumer/prosumer drone. It's big, it's mean, it's noisy, it has two cameras, and is the perfect drone to get the job done. If the conditions will let you fly a drone, the Mavic 3 will deliver.
The main wide angle camera is one of the best that I've used on a drone, capable o capturing stunning photos and video. The telephoto camera -- which DJI refers to as "explorer mode" -- takes some getting used to, and while the quality is not the same as the main camera, it does allow for some interesting and very unique shots.
If you're looking for the best drone, look no further.
Read the review: DJI Mavic 3 review
Pros
Cons
Features
The long-awaited Mini 3 Pro has landed. This is an upgraded version of the Mini 2, with a redesigned chassis, upgraded camera, bigger battery, and the addition of obstacle avoidance sensors.
The sub-250g category is important in some territories because it falls into an area where there are fewer regulation headaches. This is a big deal in places like Europe, less so in places like the US.
That said, the Mini 3 Pro is a very capable drone that you can slip into a pocket and take with you on your adventures. That's not something you could do with a Mavic 3!
Read the review: DJI Mini 3 Pro review
Pros
Cons
Features
Now that DJI has released the Mini 3 Pro, it's easy to think that the Mini 2 is now obsolete. Not so quick! The Mini 2 is the perfect drone for that first-time buyer or someone who just wants a cheap drone.
The Mini 2 is really competitively priced. For under $500, you can pick up a fantastic drone that's capable of capturing awesome photos and video. It's a great drone for taking on holiday or packing for a hike.
Read the review: DJI Mini 2 review
Pros
Cons
Features
This is the drone for people who want more than the Mini 2 has to offer, but don't want to buy a Mavic 3. This drone is perfect even for the most demanding high-end consumer.
For the price, the Mavic Air 2S is superb. You get a flying, stabilized 5.4K camera that can stay in the sky for close to 30 minutes, and capture amazing film footage.
The only thing this drone is missing is side sensors. That said, with careful flying, that doesn't have to be a problem at all.
Read the review: DJI Air 2S review
Pros
Cons
Drone
Price
Obstacle avoidance
Camera resolution
DJI Mavic 3
$2,849
All round sensors
5.1K
DJI Mini 3 Pro
$721
Front, rear, and downward
4K
DJI Mini 2
$449
None
4K
DJI Mavic Air 2S
$999
Front, rear, and downward
5.4K video
Whether you're into aerial photography as a hobby or professional photographer or videographer looking to add something new to your list of services, drones are a great way to expand your skills. To help decide which drone best suits you and your lifestyle, use-case, or what have you, consider the following:
Choose this drone…
If you want…
DJI Mavic 3
The best prosumer/consumer drone available.
DJI Mini 3 Pro
A high-end drone that's super portable, or the best sub-250g drone available.
DJI Mini 2
A budget drone.
DJI Mavic Air 2S
A highly-capable drone that's more affordable than the Mavic 3.
I'm a licensed and insured drone operator, and rather than spending a bit of time reviewing these drones, I've put in many dozens of hours flying these drones, both for testing, flying for fun, and for carrying out commercial work.
I've put these drones through their paces in many countries around the globe, flying them in cold weather, windy weather, and into the mouths of active volcanoes. I know what they are capable of, and I know that these drones will deliver quality photos and video under even the toughest conditions.
As well as testing the camera and flight characteristics, I've spent a lot of time testing the obstacle avoidance sensors. While I don't think that any drone operator should rely on these for day-to-day use, they're a handy safety feature in case things go wrong.
These drones have been tested to the extreme. This is why I've chosen them and am recommending them.
Yes! Modern drones are really easy to fly.
That doesn't mean that there isn't a learning curve, and I highly recommend spending time learning to fly -- pick a large wide open area like a park or beach so you can get used to what your drone is capable of delivering.
No.
While they're good and can do things like avoiding people and trees and stuff like that, they can be fooled by things like branches, power lines, and telephone wires.
Obstacle avoidance sensors are a safety feature, not something that you should rely on all the time.
No!
Drones are not rated as waterproof, and rain -- and even fog -- can damage the delicate electronics in the drone. While you'll see videos on YouTube of people flying in rain and snow, I don't recommend it.
While DJI is the biggest name in consumer drones, there are other players. Another brand worth keeping an eye on is Autel. I've tested a few of these drones from Autel, and while I've not put as many hours into them as I have with their DJI counterparts, there's one model worth considering. Moreover, here are two other drones worthy of a closer look.