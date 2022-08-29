/>
X
Innovation
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Innovation Computing Photo & Video

The 4 best drones: Which flying camera is right for you?

What is the best drone? The DJI Mavic 3 is ZDNET's top choice due to its powerful capabilities and exceptional camera. We compared pricing as well as features like cameras and obstacle avoidance capabilities to create this guide on the best drones available.
adrian-kingsley-hughes
Written by Adrian Kingsley-Hughes, Contributing Writer on
Reviewed by Elyse Betters Picaro and  Sean Jackson

Drones are amazing. I can go buy a flying, stabilized 4K camera that slips into my pocket for a few hundred dollars. This is a technology that was the stuff of dreams a few years ago. But now, thanks to companies such as DJI, dreams have become reality. 

Here are the best drones to help make your dreams come true, chosen based on research and personal experience. I'm a licensed and insured drone operator who has put in many dozens of hours flying these drones for testing, work, and fun.

DJI Mavic 3

Best drone overall
dji-mavic-3
DJI

Features

  • Twin camera: 24-mm wide angle and 162-mm telephoto
  • Max 5.1K @ 50fps recording
  • 20-megapixel camera
  • Omnidirectional obstacle avoidance sensors
  • 46 minutes maximum rated flight time

This is DJI's flagship consumer/prosumer drone. It's big, it's mean, it's noisy, it has two cameras, and is the perfect drone to get the job done. If the conditions will let you fly a drone, the Mavic 3 will deliver.

The main wide angle camera is one of the best that I've used on a drone, capable o capturing stunning photos and video. The telephoto camera -- which DJI refers to as "explorer mode" -- takes some getting used to, and while the quality is not the same as the main camera, it does allow for some interesting and very unique shots.

If you're looking for the best drone, look no further.

Read the review: DJI Mavic 3 review

Pros

  • Fantastic camera system
  • Powerful drone that is stable in high winds
  • Great battery life (even if it isn't as good as advertised)

Cons

  • Expensive
  • A big drone that's not pocketable
  • Required the RC Pro controller for the best experience
View now at AmazonView now at Best BuyView now at DJI

DJI Mini 3 Pro

Best drone for budding professionals
dji-mini-3-pro
CNET

Features

  • 1/1.3-inch 24-mm wide angle camera
  • 4K 60fps max video recording
  • 12/48-megapixel images
  • 34-minutes rated flight time
  • Sub-249g weight category

The long-awaited Mini 3 Pro has landed. This is an upgraded version of the Mini 2, with a redesigned chassis, upgraded camera, bigger battery, and the addition of obstacle avoidance sensors.

The sub-250g category is important in some territories because it falls into an area where there are fewer regulation headaches. This is a big deal in places like Europe, less so in places like the US.

That said, the Mini 3 Pro is a very capable drone that you can slip into a pocket and take with you on your adventures. That's not something you could do with a Mavic 3!

Read the review: DJI Mini 3 Pro review

Pros

  • Small and lightweight
  • Excellent 4K camera
  • Really easy to fly

Cons

  • Expensive compared to the Mini 3
  • No side obstacle avoidance sensors
  • Optional DJI RC smart controller adds to the price
View now at CrutchfieldView now at AmazonView now at Best Buy

DJI Mini 2

Best cheap drone
dji-mini-2
CNET

Features

  • Sub-250g drone
  • 1/2.3-inch 24-mm wide-angle camera
  • Max 4K 30fps video recording
  • 12-megapixel photos
  • Max 31-min flight time

Now that DJI has released the Mini 3 Pro, it's easy to think that the Mini 2 is now obsolete. Not so quick! The Mini 2 is the perfect drone for that first-time buyer or someone who just wants a cheap drone.

The Mini 2 is really competitively priced. For under $500, you can pick up a fantastic drone that's capable of capturing awesome photos and video. It's a great drone for taking on holiday or packing for a hike.

Read the review: DJI Mini 2 review

Pros

  • Small and lightweight
  • Very competitively priced
  • Great bang for the buck
  • Easy to fly

Cons

  • Light weight build makes it a poor choice in windy conditions
  • No obstacle avoidance sensors
  • Camera has limitations in low light conditions
View now at AmazonView now at DJIView now at Best Buy

DJI Mavic Air 2S

Best mid-range drone
dji-mavic-air-2s
DJI

Features

  • 1-inch 22-mm wide-angle camera
  • Up to 31 minutes flight time
  • Max 5.4K at 30fps video
  • 20-megapixel photos
  • Spec

This is the drone for people who want more than the Mini 2 has to offer, but don't want to buy a Mavic 3. This drone is perfect even for the most demanding high-end consumer. 

For the price, the Mavic Air 2S is superb. You get a flying, stabilized 5.4K camera that can stay in the sky for close to 30 minutes, and capture amazing film footage. 

The only thing this drone is missing is side sensors. That said, with careful flying, that doesn't have to be a problem at all.

Read the review: DJI Air 2S review

Pros

  • Front and read obstacle avoidance sensors
  • Exceptional camera quality
  • Decent flight time

Cons

  • No side obstacle avoidance sensors
  • Quite a large drone, definitely not something that will fit into a pocket
  • Not cheap
View now at CrutchfieldView now at AmazonView now at Best Buy

What is the best drone?

The DJI Mavic 3 is ZDNet's top choice for its ultra-high definition recording, excellent frame rate, and long-lasting battery. The dual camera array is great for both aerial photography pros and newcomers alike, though the steep flight learning curve may be difficult for some beginners. 

Drone

Price

Obstacle avoidance

Camera resolution

DJI Mavic 3

$2,849

All round sensors

5.1K 

DJI Mini 3 Pro

$721

Front, rear, and downward

4K

DJI Mini 2

$449

None

4K

DJI Mavic Air 2S

$999

Front, rear, and downward

5.4K video

Which is the right drone for you?

Whether you're into aerial photography as a hobby or professional photographer or videographer looking to add something new to your list of services, drones are a great way to expand your skills. To help decide which drone best suits you and your lifestyle, use-case, or what have you, consider the following:

Choose this drone…

If you want…

DJI Mavic 3

The best prosumer/consumer drone available.

DJI Mini 3 Pro

A high-end drone that's super portable, or the best sub-250g drone available.

DJI Mini 2

A budget drone.

DJI Mavic Air 2S

A highly-capable drone that's more affordable than the Mavic 3.

How did we choose these drones?

I'm a licensed and insured drone operator, and rather than spending a bit of time reviewing these drones, I've put in many dozens of hours flying these drones, both for testing, flying for fun, and for carrying out commercial work. 

I've put these drones through their paces in many countries around the globe, flying them in cold weather, windy weather, and into the mouths of active volcanoes. I know what they are capable of, and I know that these drones will deliver quality photos and video under even the toughest conditions.

As well as testing the camera and flight characteristics, I've spent a lot of time testing the obstacle avoidance sensors. While I don't think that any drone operator should rely on these for day-to-day use, they're a handy safety feature in case things go wrong.

These drones have been tested to the extreme. This is why I've chosen them and am recommending them.

Are drones easy to fly?

Yes! Modern drones are really easy to fly.

That doesn't mean that there isn't a learning curve, and I highly recommend spending time learning to fly -- pick a large wide open area like a park or beach so you can get used to what your drone is capable of delivering.

Are the sensors on drones foolproof?

No. 

While they're good and can do things like avoiding people and trees and stuff like that, they can be fooled by things like branches, power lines, and telephone wires.

Obstacle avoidance sensors are a safety feature, not something that you should rely on all the time. 

Can you fly drones in the rain?

No!

Drones are not rated as waterproof, and rain -- and even fog -- can damage the delicate electronics in the drone. While you'll see videos on YouTube of people flying in rain and snow, I don't recommend it.

Are there alternative drones worth considering?

While DJI is the biggest name in consumer drones, there are other players. Another brand worth keeping an eye on is Autel. I've tested a few of these drones from Autel, and while I've not put as many hours into them as I have with their DJI counterparts, there's one model worth considering. Moreover, here are two other drones worthy of a closer look. 

Autel Nano EVO+

 $1,099 at Crutchfield

Ryze Tech Tello

 $99 at Crutchfield

EMAX Tinyhawk II Indoor FPV Racing Drone (RTF)

 $140 at Amazon

ZDNET Recommends

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

Missing your fur baby while at work? These pet cameras can help
A cube pet camera next to a smartphone with a video image of a white fluffy cat

Missing your fur baby while at work? These pet cameras can help

The dash cams to get if you want peace of mind while on the road
Interior view of a car with a Garmin 67W dash cam mounted in the windshield. Two women in puffy jackets are visible through the windshield.

The dash cams to get if you want peace of mind while on the road

The 5 best electric cars: Plus, the cheapest EV available
Placeholder product image alt text

The 5 best electric cars: Plus, the cheapest EV available