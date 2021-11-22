Don't waste your money on these Apple products -- Black Friday/Cyber Monday edition

That gift giving time of year is almost upon us, and tech gifts look set to be popular once again.

Whether you're buying a gift for a friend or loved one, or for yourself, you deserve to be getting the best bang for your bucks possible. This is why I recommend avoiding certain products in Apple's lineup. Products that are now getting a bit old and long in the tooth.

Here's what's on my "Avoid" list:

iPhone SE : This didn't see a refresh this year, and at over a year old, it's not the great deal that it was when it was unveiled April last year.

: This didn't see a refresh this year, and at over a year old, it's not the great deal that it was when it was unveiled April last year. Apple Watch SE/Series 3 : I'd give both of these a wide berth. The SE is a year old, and the Series 3 is still hanging on after four years. Both feel overpriced compared to the Series 7, and you might do better looking for a secondhand watch.

: I'd give both of these a wide berth. The SE is a year old, and the Series 3 is still hanging on after four years. Both feel overpriced compared to the Series 7, and you might do better looking for a secondhand watch. Mac Pro : With the transition to Apple Silicon underway, this huge monetary investment doesn't make sense.

: With the transition to Apple Silicon underway, this huge monetary investment doesn't make sense. HomePod : No. Mini is OK to buy though.

: No. Mini is OK to buy though. iPod touch: Don't touch that!

But what's on my recommended list for Black Friday/Cyber Monday 2021?

Apple AirPods Pro Save $79 The best earbuds out there, and they integrate so well with the rest of the Apple ecosystem. Great sound, super comfortable, and great battery life. Two years on from their release, these are still my favorite earbuds.

AirTags Blowing away the competition, Apple's AirTags are the perfect gift for someone who constantly loses things. Well made, robust, and with a replaceable battery, these will make lost keys or wallets a thing of the past.

iPhone 13 Pro The best of the best Without doubt, the best smartphone out there. The display is beautiful, the camera is superb, and the battery life is leaps ahead of the competition. Highly recommended!

2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro Save $100 A great alternative to a laptop (especially for those in the Apple ecosystem). Powered by Apple's M1 chip, this is a huge upgrade compared to earlier iPad Pro tablets. Paired with the beautiful XDR display and superb camera array featuring a 12MP wide camera, 10MP ultra wide camera, and even a LiDAR scanner, this is a great platform for both work and play.

2020 Apple MacBook Pro with Apple M1 processor Save $150 A super-powerful laptop in a small, 13.3-inch form-factor. The M1 chip blows away anything that Intel could bring to a Mac, and allows for incredible performance combined with an unprecedented battery life.

Top tips for buying Apple products