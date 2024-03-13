DoorDash's AI tool is monitoring your messages to drivers - be nice, or else

Tiffany Hagler-Geard/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Ordering food on DoorDash is a great solution when you are hungry, and don't want to go through the trouble and time of cooking, cleaning pots and pans, and figuring out what to eat. However, if you waited too long to order and you're hangry, you'll want to channel that grouchiness elsewhere -- or face the consequences.

On Tuesday, DoorDash unveiled SafeChat+, a new AI-powered feature that reviews in-app conversations between Dashers and customers to detect verbal abuse and harassment and help Dashers remove themselves from these situations.

When SafeChat+ detects abusive or inappropriate comments directed at a Dasher from a customer, it immediately presents the Dasher with the option to cancel the order without impacting their rating.

This is a significant change because before this update, if a Dasher canceled an order after accepting it, regardless of the reason, the Dasher's completion rating was negatively impacted, and, according to DoorDash policy, a 90% completion rate or lower merits account for deactivation.

The demo of the feature, seen below, shows that even if the Dasher chooses to cancel the order due to inappropriate language use, they will still be able to receive prorated pay, which in the example shown came out to half pay. The clip also showed that Dashers will have the ability to keep the order if they feel safe.

DoorDash

If the delivery was already made when inappropriate language ensued, SafeDash+ will automatically end the chat to prevent further escalation. Should a Dasher use inappropriate language during delivery, the customer can contact DoorDash support via chat or phone for assistance.

The company shares that SafeChat+ is already available in all in-app DoorDash chats, where it will review more than 1,400 messages per minute in dozens of languages including English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, and Mandarin.