Duolingo's new music course gamifies how you learn to play and read music

Duolingo is known for being a language-learning app that makes the process fun and intuitive through gamified, free, bite-sized lessons. Now, Duolingo is expanding its learning platform to music learning, too.

On Wednesday, Duolingo unveiled its new Music course, allowing users to learn to read and play music through its signature gamified learning experience.

Duolingo's brand-new Music course will include the same techniques it uses in its language-learning platform, with hundreds of bite-sized lessons, interactive exercises, and 200-plus "fun and familiar tunes", according to an announcement.

Even though details are limited, the images from Duolingo showcase interactive exercises such as fill-in-blank and match the pairs, where users select the right note to match the sound.

In the announcement, Duolingo shares that more than 3.6 million students in the U.S. don't have access to music education. Duolingo's free music course is meant to help make learning music more accessible.

In addition to adding music, the application will also include math lessons as part of an attempt to make Duolingo into more of a multi-subject learning platform.

The demo photos show that the math lesson will align with Duolingo's current learning layout, gamifying the learning experience with fun little exercises, such as selecting the right angle and dragging tiles to make a basic math operation.

Duolingo says the courses will be made available "soon", with the big reveal scheduled to occur on October 11 at Duocon, Duolingo's free annual virtual conference.

The announcement is right in time for back-to-school season, following Grammarly, Chegg, and Quizlet's recent AI learning tool announcements.