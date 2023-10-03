'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Everything we're expecting at Google's Pixel event tomorrow: Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Watch 2, more
Not to be outdone by announcements from just about every other major tech company in September, Google is joining the fray tomorrow with a launch event of its own. On the docket are the year's flagship Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, the successor to the company's first-ever smartwatch, the Pixel Watch 2, and an updated version of the Pixel Buds Pro. There may even be a "One more thing" situation. Who knows?
Also: Google Pixel 8 leaks reveal AI-powered camera features and major software update policy
ZDNET will be on the floor during the Made by Google presentation, reporting to you with all the latest news and hands-on coverage. Until then, let this roundup serve as your guide for all the products to expect from Wednesday's event.
1. Pixel 8 and 8 Pro
There were hopes that Google would tease the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro during I/O this year, much like how it did with the Pixel 7 series last May, though that wasn't the case. But, like clockwork, the latest Pixels were eventually leaked weeks ahead of the official launch.
A series of marketing assets, including full screengrabs of the Pixel 8's landing page, were discovered by the folks at 91mobile. The promotional material lists just about every detail you could want to know about the Pixel 8 series, though Google may have a "one more thing" card up its sleeves during its keynote.
Also: The Pixel 8 could bring back a buzzword that was once the talk of the tech industry
As a spoiler warning, the below list includes the key new features and details about the upcoming Pixel 8 series, though none of it is officially confirmed until Google does so on Wednesday.
At a glance, the design of the Pixel 8 series looks very similar to last year's models. However, leaked renders and several hands-on images have pointed to a rounder form factor, with curved edges and corners on both devices. The camera bar is just as polarizing as the last, with the Pixel 8 Pro fielding a triple-lens setup and the standard Pixel 8 having just the two: a wide-angle sensor and an ultra-wide.
Also: The Pixel 8 camera app is getting a major overhaul
The bezels of the new Pixel devices appear to be thinner than ever, too, providing more screen real estate for users to interact with. That will be especially appreciated on the non-Pro Pixel because it's getting a notable refresh rate upgrade this year, going from 90Hz to 120Hz.
If the past month's tech events have been any indication, expect Google to put AI at the center of its Pixel 8 devices. The newest photo and video features coming to the Pixel 8 series include Video Boost, which leverages its Night Sight technology to better record videos in low-light environments; Audio Erase, which removes unwanted background noise from a video; and even a Magic Editor tool, exclusive to the Pro model, that lets you swap out "not ideal" faces in a group photo with ones that are.
Also: Google just 'leaked' the unreleased Pixel 8 Pro, and fans of this color will be delighted
The leaked spec sheet also suggests that the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will be equipped with 4,600mAh and 5,100mAh batteries, respectively, and powered by a new Tensor G3 chipset. What are the exact gains that you're getting with the next-gen processor? It's safe to bet that Google has customized the chip to assist with all the AI features mentioned above.
The big question now is price; will Google charge the same $699/$899 rate for the new Pixels even with the clear upgrades? We'll know for sure on October 4, so stay tuned.
2. Pixel Watch 2
Last year's Google Pixel Watch was the company's first attempt at creating a mainstream smartwatch from scratch, hardware included. Naturally, it had its first-gen woes, such as middling battery life, buggy software, and a lack of polish compared to Apple and Samsung's best.
With this year's Pixel Watch 2, here's what the latest rumor mill suggests: The design of it will be very similar to the original, meaning expect a similar pebble-inspired look and feel, with a circular watch face and push-out watch bands to accommodate.
Also: Leaked video shows off Pixel Watch 2 features - and they're seriously impressive
A report from 91mobiles points to several changes under the hood, mostly centered around fitness and health.
- An improved heart rate sensor that's both more accurate and faster at tracking
- A stress management system that's powered by Fitbit and is partly based on sweat detection, heart rate variability, and skin temperature
- Greater variety of activity tracking, including cycling and running, with automatic workout detection
- "Safety Check" is a new feature that lets users set a timer for when they're moving from one place to another. If the user doesn't respond to the watch prompt by the end of the timer, an SOS message will be sent to their list of emergency contacts.
Given the original Pixel Watch was the first of its kind, expect the upcoming Pixel Watch 2 to be served with more polish and finesse, and, hopefully, a more dynamic integration of Fitbit's fitness and health features. There's a clear value in sharing resources across brands, as demonstrated by the latest Fitbit Charge 6.
3. Pixel Buds Pro
It's not a prank, it's an update. On top of the new Pixel hardware next week, Google is slated to release an updated version of last year's Pixel Buds Pro, as hinted by the company's event teaser video.
Also: These two things could finally break me away from Pixel phones
What changes can we expect with the new wireless earbuds? A new color -- possibly more than one -- is a guarantee, with the teaser showing a Porcelain finish that will likely match the same colorway on the Pixel 8 and Pixel Watch 2.
Internally, software enhancements to sound performance and noise cancellation may be in the cards. And it would be business as usual for Google to price the 2023 version the same as last year's at $199.