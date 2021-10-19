Google Pixel Fall Launch: Android 12, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro and everything else that was just announced

Image: Google

Google just finished its Pixel Fall Launch event where the company announced its latest pair of smartphones, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The new phones come with Android 12 out of the box, use Google's new Tensor processor and have several camera upgrades.

Google's Rick Osterloh, SVP of devices and services, was joined by other executives who walked viewers of the event through Google Tensor, Pixel 6 and the features users can expect.

Here's everything Google announced on Tuesday.

Android 12 is live

Image: Google

Google didn't announce it during the event, but instead used a blog post to announce that Android 12 is officially out and available for Pixel owners. Google's Android hardware partners will release the update on their own schedule, ranging anywhere from a few days after Google's official release to several months or longer.

The update includes several new improvements including one of the biggest interface redesigns come to Android since its launch. In addition to a new look that changes based on your wallpaper, Android 12 has new privacy features. You can now see when an app has accessed your camera or microphone, as well as see a dashboard of all your private information and how often it's accessed by specific apps.

If you have a Pixel phone, you can download the update right now. If you have a phone from a different company, like Samsung, you'll need to wait until your phone's maker has the update ready.

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

Image: Google

Google -- finally -- announced the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The latest smartphones from the company have been the subject of thorough leaks and rumors that left almost nothing for Google to announce.

Both phones use Google Tensor, run Android 12, have a unique design, and are available for preorders starting Oct. 19. Deliveries begin Oct. 28. Pricing for the Pixel 6 is $599 , while the Pixel 6 Pro starts at $899 .

Every Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will receive 5 years of security updates, something that Google says is only possible because of Google Tensor and the Titan M2 security coprocessor.

Pixel Pass

Image: Google

Google is also rolling out a complete subscription service for Pixel owners. Pixel Pass starts at $45 per month and includes a Pixel 6 ($55 for a Pro), and includes 2 years of preferred care, 200GB of Google One Storage, YouTube Premium (that also includes YouTube Music Premium), and Google Play Pass that gives you access to ad-free games and apps.