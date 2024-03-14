'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Expand your IT and cybersecurity skills with this $35 learning bundle
It's no secret that cybersecurity and IT skills are in high demand. This means they are some of the most sought-after (and possibly lucrative) career paths. And if you want to get in on this hot field, you do not have to go back to the classroom to begin. Online learning options are plentiful, plus you don't even have to get out of your jammies to learn.
Whether you're looking to start a new career in cybersecurity or advance your existing IT skills, the Cybersecurity and IT Career bundle is a terrific resource to help you reach your goals. It's currently on sale for just $35 (reg. $184) for a limited time.
With eight courses that span 169 hours of instructional content, you'll learn everything to get a great foundation from the pros.
This course starts from the ground up, covering the basics, like types of devices and their parts, programming, and databases. You'll also learn about networks, troubleshooting, security, and much more.
As you learn more, you'll be able to take more complex courses that cover topics like penetration testing, cybersecurity analysis, and ethical hacking. And while these courses aim to help you take and pass the CompTIA exams, they are not the exams themselves.
Invest in your future, expand your skills, and prepare for new opportunities with this comprehensive training bundle.
Pick up this Cybersecurity and IT Career course bundle for just $35 (reg. $184).