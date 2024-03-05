Facebook is back, Instagram and Threads are still down right now: Here's what we know

Screenshot by Alyson Windsor/ ZDNET

Were you logged out of your Facebook, Messenger, Threads, or Instagram account Tuesday morning? You're not alone.

Around 10 a.m. reports began surfacing of users being completely logged out of all Meta accounts. It quickly became apparent this was a widespread issue, with seemingly nobody able to successfully use their Meta account.

The real-time problem and outage monitoring website DownDetector showed nearly 400,000 people reporting Facebook issues by 10:45 a.m. By 11:45 a.m., Facebook had returned for some users, but Instagram and Threads were still down.

Attempting to log in led to an error that stated "An Unknown Error Has Occurred," as did trying to reset your password. Even two-factor authentication was broken, with the code being sent, but a prompt to enter it never appearing.

Meta hasn't said anything yet other than a post from communications spokesperson Andy Stone which reads, "We're aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now."

The site www.metastatus.com, which tracks the condition of services across Meta's platform, showed "major disruptions" to tools like Ads Manager, Facebook & Instagram Shops, and Meta Business Suite, WhatsApp Business API and Messenger API, but surprisingly indicated "no known issues" for Messenger, despite massive reports to the contrary.

Since all down platforms use Meta to log in, early speculation is that it could be tied to Meta identity and access management. No actual network failures or massive DDoS attacks have been reported (yet). A similar situation happened in 2021, caused by a faulty configuration change.

We'll update with more information as it becomes available.