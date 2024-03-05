Meta is deleting Oculus accounts and everything in them: How to save yours

Meta Quest 2 Jason Hiner/ZDNET

If you own the original Oculus Quest, you're in danger of losing your account -- including your achievements, your credits, and even all of your apps and in-app purchases. But you have the chance to save everything.

Several years ago, Facebook rebranded to Meta and made plans to do away with the Oculus brand. Initially, a Facebook account was required to log in to the Oculus, but an option was eventually added to create and sign in with a Meta account instead.

The ability to sign in with an original Oculus account eventually went away entirely, but some users never migrated their accounts to Meta -- and those people who haven't used their Quest in a while are the ones in danger.

If you're at risk of losing everything, you should have received an email warning. But just in case you used an old address and missed the message, here's what it says. "On 10/31/22, we emailed you regarding your Oculus account and the need to migrate to a Meta account," the email to affected users begins. "Your Oculus account is now scheduled for deletion on 3/29/24."

And if an account is deleted without migrating to Meta, the company warns, everything associated with that account will be deleted as well, including purchased games.

While original users have had well over a year to make the change, there are certainly people who missed the message.

Fortunately, keeping your account is simple. If you need to migrate your account or just want to make sure yours is migrated, you'll need to head to this link and sign up for a Meta account with the same email address you used to sign up for Oculus. Once you've done that, you'll have access to everything associated with your old account and all of your purchases will be saved.