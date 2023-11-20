FireFox 120 will be available to download tomorrow. Here's what's new and improved

Anadolu Agency/Contributor/Getty Images

If you're a fan of the open-source web browser, Firefox, you'll be happy to know there will be a new release available for installation that should give the browser a privacy bump as well as a number of improvements.

First off, you'll find a new Website Privacy Preferences option within Privacy & Security labeled "Tell websites not to sell or share my data."

The new Firefox privacy and security feature should go a long way to protect your privacy. Jack Wallen/ZDNET

According to Mozilla, the Global Privacy Control (GPC) is used to automatically notify websites not to sell or share information about your browsing session on that website. Click Learn More and you'll find out that "GPC operates as a 'Do Not Sell' mechanism in some US states such as California, Colorado, and Connecticut. It may also be used to indicate an opt-out of targeted advertising or general request to limit the sale or sharing of your personal data in those jurisdictions, as well as in jurisdictions such as the EU, UK, Nevada, Utah, and Virginia."

Other new features found in Firefox 120 include:

Ubuntu Linux users now have the ability to import data from Chromium that was installed via Snap.

Users can now use a new devtool feature to simulate browser tabs to be offline.

Firefox now imports TLS trust anchors (such as certificates) from the operating system root store. This feature will be enabled by default in Windows, MacOS, and Android and can be disabled in Preferences > Privacy & Security > Certificates.

Keyboard shortcuts have been added for editing/deleting a credential on about:logins.

Support for Copy Link Without Site Tracking, which strips all site tracking data from a link upon copying.

Cookie Banner Blocker is enabled by default in private windows for all users in Germany.

URL Tracking Protection is enabled by default.

Protects user privacy with improvements to private windows as well as the ETP-Strict privacy configuration which enhances fingerprinting protection.

Picture-in-Picture mode has been improved and a new corner-snapping feature has been added for the Linux and Windows versions.

Although the announcement of the release is now official, the new version will not be available to download until Nov. 21, 2023, when you'll be able to download it from the official Firefox site.