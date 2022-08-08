Fitbit is ending PC and Mac syncing, here's what you have to do instead

Image: Getty Images/Nitat Termmee

Google-owned Fitbit is deactivating its PC app for synching and transferring music playlists to the device from October 13.

The upcoming change, spotted by 9to5Google in a Fitbit support page, affects the Fitbit Connect app for PCs and Macs. It will be deactivated on October 13, 2022 after which users need to install the Fitbit app on an Android phone or an iPhone.

"On October 13, 2022 we're removing the option to sync your Fitbit device with the Fitbit Connect app on your computer. Download and use the Fitbit app on your phone to sync your device," Fitbit notes.

In a separate support note, Fitbit also flags that after October 13, users will no longer be able to transfer playlists from a PC to a Fitbit. After this, users can play music stored on the fitness watch and transfer music to the device with the Deezer and Pandora apps.

Given that most people have a smartphone, losing the ability to sync from a PC shouldn't affect too many people. But Deezer and Pandora aren't the most popular music apps available.

James Park, the co-founder of Fitbit, has been heading up Google's wearables division and development of the Pixel Watch.

Google completed its Fitbit acquisition in January 2021. Last May, Park said Fitbit and Google were collaborating on a premium Fitbit smartwatch running on Wear OS. But at I/O 2022, Google only announced a Wear OS Pixel Watch with Fitbit integrations. Existing Fitbit devices run on Fitbit's own operating system.

Park told CNET recently that the Pixel Watch will part of the "super premium devices under the Pixel brand" while Fitbit will continue to be available at other prices. He said Fitbit would evaluate the idea of a future Fitbit device running on Wear OS.