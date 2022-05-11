Pixel Watch, Pixel 6a and the rest of the hardware Google announced during I/O

Image: Google

Google heard you wanted some hardware during Google I/O 2022, the company's annual developer conference. And so, Google delivered. Not only did the Android maker announce the Pixel 6a and Pixel Buds Pro, but it also teased the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro along with a new Pixel Watch and a Pixel Tablet. Yes, really.

Below is a quick roundup of everything we currently know, and what you need to know, about each of the hardware announcements during the opening keynote.

Pixel 6a

Image: Google

Google's next mid-range smartphone will be called the Google Pixel 6a. There's a lot to like about the Pixel 6a, on paper at least.

It features the same basic design as the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro that were released in late 2021. There's a camera bar on the back, but with a slightly redesigned camera array in that there's a wider area for the cameras to appear as a single array, instead of each camera having its own cutout. There are two rear cameras, both of which are 12-megapixels. One is a wide-angle shooter, while the other is the standard main camera.

The 6.1-inch OLED display has a refresh rate of 60Hz, along with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Inside the Pixel 6a is Google's Tensor processor, a Titan M2 security chip, 128GB of storage and 6GB of memory. It'll connect to Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6e and 5G networks (sub6 and mmWave). Google is touting 24-hour battery life with a 4,400mAh battery.

It comes in three colors: Charcoal, Chalk and Sage.

If you're hoping to get the Pixel 6a in your hands sooner than later, you're going to have to wait until July. Google will take preorders on July 21, with shipments starting July 28. The Pixel 6a will cost $449, compared to the $599 Pixel 6 and the $899 Pixel 6 Pro.

Pixel Buds Pro

Image: Google

Google's wireless earbuds are getting a big upgrade. Joining the $99 Pixel Buds A and the seemingly discontinued standard $180 Pixel Buds is the Pixel Buds Pro. The Buds Pro has a new design that should fit better in users' ears.

To live up to the Pro namesake, the Pixel Buds Pro are packed with features like active noise cancellation that leverages a custom-built chip in order to block environmental noise. There's also a transparency mode that lets in environmental sounds around you, which is helpful when you're traveling or walking along a busy street.

Pixel Buds Pro also supports multipoint connectivity. That means you can connect the wireless earbuds to multiple devices, regardless if they're all made by Google (and yes, that includes Apple devices) and seamlessly switch between devices without having to use the Bluetooth menu to connect or disconnect the buds.

The Buds Pro are water and sweat-resistant, so you can wear them while working out and not worry about ruining them.

As for battery life, Google claims you'll get 7 hours of listening time when ANC is active. That number goes up to 20 hours of total listening time when you take into account the charging case. If you don't use ANC, you'll get 11 hours of listening time.

You'll be able to preorder the Pixel Buds Pro later this summer on July 21 for $199.

Pixel Watch

Image: Google

The long-rumored Pixel Watch is finally really. Well, at least according to Google it exists, but we don't know everything about it quite yet. In fact, Google only teased it during Google I/O today with the promise that we'd learn a lot more when it's released later this year.

What we do know is that the Pixel Watch will run Wear OS by Google, will have tight integration with Fitbit, feature Google Assistant, and there will be an LTE option.

Google Wallet for mobile payments and Google Maps for turn-by-turn directions will also be available on the watch.

As for the design, the leaks over the last couple of years have been pretty accurate. It has a round design, just like we saw in the photos of the watch that was left behind in a restaurant, with a crown on the right side. The display looks like it covers most of the surface area, with minimal bezels.

Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro



Image: Google

The Pixel Watch wasn't the only device previewed during the keynote. Google also showed us some photos of the upcoming Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The phones look a lot like last year's crop of Pixel phones, but with the same camera array look that the Pixel 6a debuted with.

Presumably, the Pixel 7 lineup will launch later this fall alongside the Pixel Watch, running Android 13.

Pixel Tablet

Image: Google

Google is back in the tablet market. Or, well, the company will be next year. Google previewed the Pixel Tablet, which will launch in 2023. Outside of a rough launch target, we don't know much about the tablet. What do you want to see in a Pixel Tablet? It's been awhile since Google has released a tablet of its own, leaving that segment to the likes of Samsung and Lenovo.