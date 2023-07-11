The Luxe has all the sensors you'd expect in a Fitbit. Jason Cipriani/ZDNET

Finding most smartwatches bulky and distracting, I've long held a firm stance against purchasing. A few months ago, however, I started taking more of an interest in tracking my health, wellness, sleep, and workouts. That said, I finally saw how a wearable could fit into my life --I just needed to look for the right one to fit on my wrist.

I knew I wanted something sleek, but wanted a screen large enough so I could easily glance at the time. After intensive research, I landed on the Fitbit Luxe, and after four months of use, I'm happy to report I have no regrets.

The watch tracks all the usual health metrics, including steps, speed, workouts, and even stress, while still maintaining a very minimal screen and a slim form factor.

Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET

The best part is that if you are concerned with aesthetics like I am, there are multiple different bands you can buy to change the Luxe's entire look. For example, I bought the Vanjua Metal Band Compatible with Fitbit Luxe Band from Amazon, which gave the device a jewelry-like aesthetic that lives up to the model's "Luxe" name. This is especially nice if you're concerned about certain wearables (cough cough an Apple Watch) ruining outfits or photos.

One of my other favorite features is the long lasting battery life. Fitbit claims it can last up to five days of battery without having to charge it, and in my experience, it can last me a solid three or four days tops. Still, not having to worry about charging yet another device every day is a huge plus.

Today the watch is 23% off, saving you $30 on what is already a cheaper wearable alternative, making it only $100. With that purchase, you get the watch, a band in one of three colors (black, lunar white or orchid) and a six-month trial of Fitbit Premium for free.