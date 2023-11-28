'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The 125+ best Cyber Monday deals still live: Last chance to save on expert picks
Cyber Monday may be over, but you can still save big on some of the best tech deals of the year. Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon, and others have lots of excellent sales still available after Cyber Monday for you to take advantage of. Whether you're shopping for yourself or searching for the best gifts, now is the time to check a bunch of items off your holiday shopping list at a big discount.
ZDNET's experts have identified the best Cyber Monday deals still available from across the web and included everything you need to know on this list -- from AirPods Pro to Samsung projectors. You'll find discounts on tech products such as smartwatches, TVs, phones (including the latest iPhone and Google Pixel models), laptops, robot vacuums, headphones, tablets, VR headsets, sound bars, and more. Our team has tested and reviewed many of the products we've listed below.
This list will be updated often, so check back to find the latest price drops and the best Cyber Monday deals still live.
Best Cyber Monday deals still live: ZDNET experts' top 20 picks
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation): $235 (save $14 at Amazon)
- Meta Quest 2: $249 (save $51 at Amazon, and get $50 store credit with code: META50)
- Roborock S7 Max Ultra: $950 (save $350 at Roborock)
- Apple AirTags 4-pack: $80 (save $20 at Amazon)
- Hisense 75-inch U7 Mini-LED QLED 4K TV: $900 (save $230 at Best Buy)
- Amazon Echo Show 5: $40 (save $50 at Amazon)
- Apple iPad (9th Generation, 10.2-inch, 64GB, Wi-Fi): $249 (save $80 at Walmart)
- Arlo Pro 5S 2K Spotlight Camera: $160 (save $90 at Amazon)
- Oura Ring Smart Ring: $269 (save $30 at Oura)
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: $900 (save $300 at Best Buy)
- Google Pixel 8 Phone: $549 (save $150 at Amazon)
- Sony WH-1000XM5 Noise Canceling Headphones: $328 (save $72 at Walmart)
- AirPods Max: $480 (save $70 at Best Buy)
- Apple iPad Mini (A15 chip, 8.3-inch, 256GB): $550 (save $99 at Amazon)
- Samsung 75-inch Crystal UHD 4K TV: $580 (save $170 at Best Buy)
- Motorola Razr+ Phone: $700 (save $300 at Amazon)
- Samsung Freestyle 2 Projector: $598 (save $200 at Amazon)
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 with Ring Floodlight Cam, wired: $400 (save $50 at Amazon)
- LG C3 77-inch OLED TV: $2,479 (save $1,021 at Amazon)
- Roborock S8 Pro Ultra Robot Vacuum: $1,200 (save $400 at Roborock)
Best Cyber Monday deals under $25 still live
- Anker Nano Power Bank (30W): $40 (save $10 with code: WSCPHRAGYZ)
- Echo Dot with Smart Color Bulb bundle: $23 (save $50 at Amazon)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $25 (save $25 at Amazon)
- Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker: $18 (save $7 at Best Buy)
- Windows 11 Pro: $23 (save $176 at Stack Social)
- Chromecast with Google TV: $20 (save $10 at Amazon)
- HyperX CloudX Stinger Xbox headset: $20 (save $30 at Amazon)
- Sonic Origins Plus, PlayStation 5: $24 (save $16 at Amazon)
- Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection, Nintendo Switch: $30 (save $10 at Best Buy)
Best Cyber Monday deals under $50 still live
- Amazon Echo Show 5: $40 (save $50 at Amazon)
- Chromecast with Google TV (4K): $38 (save $12 at Best Buy)
- Super Mario Odyssey, Nintendo Switch: $40 (save $20 at Best Buy)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Nintendo Switch: $42 (save $18 at Best Buy)
- Luigi's Mansion 3 + multiplayer pack, Nintendo Switch: $47 (save $23 at Best Buy)
- Resident Evil 4, PC: $35 (save $25 at Newegg)
- Lenovo Legion 17-inch armored laptop backpack: $41 (save $58 at Lenovo)
Best Cyber Monday deals under $100 still live
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet: $75 (save $75 at Amazon)
- Logitech Blue Yeti USB Microphone: $85 (save $45 at Amazon)
- Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) Kids + Echo Glow Bundle: $55 (save $75 at Amazon)
- JBL Charge 4 Portable Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth Speaker: $89 (save $40 at Walmart)
- Costco membership: $60 (get a free $40 gift card at Stack Social)
- SteelSeries Arena 3 gaming desktop speakers: $90 (save $40 at Amazon)
- DeWalt 20V Max 1/2 inch cordless drill with battery and charger: $99 (save $60 at Amazon)
- Bounty Hunder Junior T.I.D. metal detector for kids: $59 (save $50 at Amazon)
Best Cyber Monday deals under $200 still live
- Arlo Pro 5S 2K Spotlight Camera: $160 (save $90 at Amazon)
- Nest Learning Thermostat: $179 (save $70 at Walmart)
- Samsung T9 portable SSD 2TB: $150 (save $90 at Amazon)
- Audio-Technica ATLP60XBT Bluetooth turntable: $179 (save $40 at Best Buy)
Best Cyber Monday deals under $500 still live
- Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle: $440 (save $60 at Amazon)
- Hisense 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos Soundbar: $350 (save $100 at Best Buy)
- Xbox Series X Diablo IV bundle: $439 (save $121 at Walmart)
- Sony ZV-1F Vlog camera: $398 (save $102 at Amazon)
- KitchenAid - 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer: $300 (save $150 at Best Buy)
- GoPro Max: $349 (save $150 at Amazon)
- HP Essential 255 G9 laptop: $454 (save $325 at Newegg)
- PNY XLR8 Revel Epic-X GeForce RTX 3070: $500 (save $220 at B&H Photo)
- Asus ROG Ally 7-inch 512GB: $450 (save $150 at Best Buy)
- Canon imageClass MF654Cdw wireless color all-in-one laser printer: $250 (save $150 at Best Buy)
- Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Link air purifier/heater: $420 (save $210 at Best Buy)
- Flexispot dual motor corner standing desk: $460 (save $40 at Amazon)
- HP Victus 15L gaming desktop: $430 (save $400 at HP.com)
Best Cyber Monday Apple deals still live
- Apple AirTags 4-pack: $80 (save $20 at Amazon)
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): $90 (save $39 at Amazon)
- Apple iPad Pro M2 11-inch: $829 (save $70 at B&H Photo)
- AirPods Max: $480 (save $70 at Best Buy)
- Apple Pencil (2nd Generation): $90 (save $40 at Amazon)
- Apple Gift Card: Buy $100, get $15 Amazon promo credit. Code: APPLET5USAP at Amazon
- Apple iPad Air (5th Generation, M1 chip, 10.9-inch): $679 (save $70 at Amazon)
- Apple iPad, 2022 (10.9-inch, 64GB): $399 (save $50 at Walmart)
- Apple iPad Mini (A15 chip, 8.3-inch, 256GB): $550 (save $99 at Amazon)
- Apple iPad Air (M1 chip, 10.9-inch, 256GB, Wi-Fi + Cellular): $839 (save $60 at Amazon)
- Apple AirPods with charging case (2nd Generation): $90 (save $39 at Walmart)
- Apple iPad Air (5th Generation, M1 chip, 10.9-inch): $679 (save $70 at Amazon)
Best Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals still live
- Roborock S8 Pro Ultra Robot Vacuum: $1,200 (save $400 at Roborock)
- Dyson V15 Vacuum: $500 (save $250 at Walmart)
- iRobot Roomba Combo i5 Robot Vacuum & Mop: $229 (save $120 at Amazon)
- iRobot Braava Jet m6 Robot Mop: $290 (save $160 at Amazon)
- Shark IQ Robot Vacuum: $249 (save $351 at Walmart)
- iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum: $159 (save $116 at Amazon)
- Shark AI Ultra Self-Empty Robot Vacuum: $298 (save $301 at Walmart)
Best Cyber Monday TV deals still live
- Samsung 65-inch S95C 4K OLED TV: $2,398 (save $900 at Amazon)
- Samsung 98-Inch Class QLED 4K Q80C: $4,998 (save $3,000 at Amazon)
- TCL 85-inch Q6 4K QLED TV with Google TV: $900 (save $400 at Best Buy)
- Samsung 85-inch Class QN900C Neo QLED 8K Smart Tizen TV: $5,500 (save $1,500 at Best Buy)
- Samsung Q80C 85-inch QLED: $1,998 (save $1,300 at B&H Photo)
- TCL 55-inch Q5 Series QLED 4K UHD Smart TV: $300 (save $150 at Best Buy)
- Sony A75L OLED 65-inch: $1,500 (save $1,100 at Best Buy)
- Samsung The Frame 55-inch: $978 (save $525 at Walmart)
- TCL 55-inch Q6 QLED Fire TV: $350 (save $150 at Amazon)
- Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 55-inch: $450 (save $150 at Amazon)
Best Cyber Monday smartwatch deals still live
- Fitbit Charge 6: $100 (save $60 at Best Buy)
- Google Pixel Watch: $277 (save $73 at Amazon)
- Fitbit Versa 4 + Fitbit Premium: $150 (save $50 at Best Buy)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: $228 (save $72 at Amazon)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: $370 (save $80 at Best Buy)
Best Cyber Monday headphones deals still live
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Headphones: $379 (save $50 at Amazon)
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: $249 (save $50 at Amazon)
- Sennheiser Momentum 4: $255 (save $125 at Amazon)
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: $199 (save $80 at Amazon)
- Google Pixel Buds Pro: $168 (save $31 at Amazon)
- Sennheiser HD 650 stereo reference headphones: $287 (save $213 at B&H Photo)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds: $80 (save $20 at Amazon)
Best Cyber Monday phone deals still live
- Apple iPhone 15 Pro: Free (save $1,000 at AT&T with trade in)
- Apple iPhone 15: Free at Verizon (save $830 at Verizon with trade in)
- Google Pixel 8 Pro: $799 (save $200 at Amazon)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: $800 (save $200 at Amazon)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5: 512GB for the price of 256GB, up to $1,000 instant trade-in credit at Samsung
- Samsung Galaxy A54 128GB: $325 (save $125 at Amazon)
- Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 256GB: $510 (save $150 at Amazon)
- OnePlus 11 256GB, unlocked: $630 (save $170 at Best Buy)
Best Cyber Monday laptop deals still live
- 14-inch MacBook Pro M3 chip: $1,449 (save $150 at Amazon)
- LG gram 14-inch 2-in-1 Lightweight Laptop: $895 (save $405 at Amazon)
- Razer Blade 17: $2,000 (save $1,200 at Best Buy)
- Microsoft Surface Studio 14: $2,049 (save $1,000 at B&H Photo)
- Lenovo Legion Pro 7i: $2,499 (save $800 at B&H Photo)
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 1: $620 (save $2489 at Newegg)
- Gigabyte Aero OLED: $1,100 (save $399 at Newegg)
- MSI Summit E13 Flip Evo: $799 (save $400 at Newegg)
- Alienware X16 gaming laptop: $1,600 (save $800 at Dell)
- Lenovo LOQ Tower Intel Edition: $650 (save $380 at Lenovo)
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals still live
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: $791 (save $128 at Amazon)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 9: $1,000 (save $540 at Best Buy)
- Apple iPad Mini with A15 Bionic chip, 256GB, 8.3-inch display: $617 (save $32 at Amazon)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ tablet: $600 (save $300 at Amazon)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: $230 (save $120 at Best Buy)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: $230 (save $50 at Best Buy)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: $200 (save $150 at Amazon)
When is Cyber Monday 2023?
This year, Cyber Monday falls on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023 -- the Monday after Thanksgiving and Black Friday in the US. It's a great time to find big deals across different product categories, including TVs, laptops, tablets, Apple products, and more.
How did we choose these Cyber Monday deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What are the best Cyber Monday deals?
ZDNET's experts have been searching for Cyber Monday deals across sites like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more. Here are the top deals by category we've found so far.
- Best Cyber Monday deals
- Best Cyber Monday deals under $25
- Best Cyber Monday deals under $100
- Best Cyber Monday phone deals
- Best Cyber Monday laptop deals
- Best Cyber Monday tablet deals
- Best Cyber Monday TV deals
- Best Cyber Monday smartwatch deals
- Best Cyber Monday headphones deals
- Best Cyber Monday monitor deals
- Best Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals
- Best Cyber Monday VPN deals
- Best Cyber Monday gaming deals
- Best Cyber Monday gaming desktop deals
- Best Cyber Monday Roku deals
- Best Cyber Monday Amazon deals
- Best Cyber Monday Apple deals
- Best Cyber Monday Walmart deals
- Best Cyber Monday Samsung deals
- Best Cyber Monday Best Buy deals
- Best Cyber Monday Dell deals
- Best Cyber Monday HP deals
- Best Cyber Monday Verizon deals
- Best Cyber Monday Sam's Club deals
- Best Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals
- Best Cyber Monday AirPods deals
- Best Cyber Monday iPad deals
- Best Cyber Monday security camera deals
- Best Cyber Monday storage and SSD deals
- Best Cyber Monday Fitbit and fitness tracker deals
- Best Cyber Monday Kindle deals
- Best Cyber Monday Chromebook deals
- Best Cyber Monday streaming deals