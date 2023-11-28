/>
The 125+ best Cyber Monday deals still live: Last chance to save on expert picks

Don't miss the best Cyber Monday deals on TVs, headphones, smartphones, and other gadgets from Amazon, Apple, Best Buy, Walmart, and more before the sale ends.
Written by Alison DeNisco Rayome, Managing Editor; Charlie Osborne, Contributing Writer and  Jason Hiner, Editor in Chief
ZDNET has rounded up all of the best Cyber Monday 2023 deals you can find right now.

Cyber Monday may be over, but you can still save big on some of the best tech deals of the year. Walmart, Best BuyAmazon, and others have lots of excellent sales still available after Cyber Monday for you to take advantage of. Whether you're shopping for yourself or searching for the best gifts, now is the time to check a bunch of items off your holiday shopping list at a big discount. 

ZDNET's experts have identified the best Cyber Monday deals still available from across the web and included everything you need to know on this list -- from AirPods Pro to Samsung projectors. You'll find discounts on tech products such as smartwatches, TVs, phones (including the latest iPhone and Google Pixel models), laptops, robot vacuums, headphones, tablets, VR headsets, sound bars, and more. Our team has tested and reviewed many of the products we've listed below. 

This list will be updated often, so check back to find the latest price drops and the best Cyber Monday deals still live. 

Best Cyber Monday deals still live: ZDNET experts' top 20 picks

  1. Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation): $235 (save $14 at Amazon)
  2. Meta Quest 2: $249 (save $51 at Amazon, and get $50 store credit with code: META50)
  3. Roborock S7 Max Ultra: $950 (save $350 at Roborock)
  4. Apple AirTags 4-pack: $80 (save $20 at Amazon)
  5. Hisense 75-inch U7 Mini-LED QLED 4K TV: $900 (save $230 at Best Buy)
  6. Amazon Echo Show 5: $40 (save $50 at Amazon)
  7. Apple iPad (9th Generation, 10.2-inch, 64GB, Wi-Fi): $249 (save $80 at Walmart)
  8. Arlo Pro 5S 2K Spotlight Camera: $160 (save $90 at Amazon)
  9. Oura Ring Smart Ring: $269 (save $30 at Oura)
  10. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: $900 (save $300 at Best Buy)
  11. Google Pixel 8 Phone: $549 (save $150 at Amazon)
  12. Sony WH-1000XM5 Noise Canceling Headphones: $328 (save $72 at Walmart)
  13. AirPods Max: $480 (save $70 at Best Buy)
  14. Apple iPad Mini (A15 chip, 8.3-inch, 256GB): $550 (save $99 at Amazon)
  15. Samsung 75-inch Crystal UHD 4K TV: $580 (save $170 at Best Buy)
  16. Motorola Razr+ Phone: $700 (save $300 at Amazon)
  17. Samsung Freestyle 2 Projector: $598 (save $200 at Amazon)
  18. Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 with Ring Floodlight Cam, wired: $400 (save $50 at Amazon)
  19. LG C3 77-inch OLED TV: $2,479 (save $1,021 at Amazon)
  20. Roborock S8 Pro Ultra Robot Vacuum: $1,200 (save $400 at Roborock)

Best Cyber Monday deals under $25 still live

Anker Nano Power Bank (30W)
Best Cyber Monday deals under $50 still live

Amazon Echo Show 5 Lock Screen
Best Cyber Monday deals under $100 still live

Amazon kids tablets in a kid setting
Best Cyber Monday deals under $200 still live

Arlo Pro 5S
Best Cyber Monday deals under $500 still live

kindle scribe
Best Cyber Monday Apple deals still live

apple-airtag
Best Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals still live

roborocks8-pro-ultra-docked
Best Cyber Monday TV deals still live

Samsung S95C OLED TV in a living room.
Best Cyber Monday smartwatch deals still live

apple-watch-ultra-2-1
Best Cyber Monday headphones deals still live

Bose QuietComfort Ultra in White Smoke
Best Cyber Monday phone deals still live

iPhone 15 Pro (Blue Titanium) in hand, in front of an Apple Store
Best Cyber Monday laptop deals still live

MacBook Air and MacBook Pro on Energy Yellow background
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals still live

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
When is Cyber Monday 2023?

This year, Cyber Monday falls on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023 -- the Monday after Thanksgiving and Black Friday in the US. It's a great time to find big deals across different product categories, including TVs, laptops, tablets, Apple products, and more.

How did we choose these Cyber Monday deals?

ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops. 

We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter. 

