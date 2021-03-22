Fortinet invests $75 million in router maker Linksys with focus on securing home office networks

Fortinet said Monday that has invested $75 million in router maker Linksys as part of a strategic alliance aimed at securing work from home networks. The companies said they plan to work together to build enterprise-grade connectivity and security into Linksys' portfolio of wireless routers.

"To compete effectively in today's digital world, the enterprise-grade security and high-performance connectivity enjoyed across today's corporate edges, including the LAN, WAN, data center, and cloud, must now be extended to mobile end-users, IoT devices, and home offices," Fortinet wrote in a press release.

'Our strategic alliance with Linksys will deliver enterprise-grade performance and security to WFH networks and deliver the most secure, reliable network connectivity and performance on the market, keeping organizations agile, safe, and productive."

In-home wireless networks and routers earned a starring role during the coronavirus pandemic amid the shift to remote work and online learning. But even as vaccinations ramp up and businesses begin to map out a return to the physical workplace, many organizations are adopting a hybrid model that will allow employees to continue working remotely beyond the era of social distancing.

Fortinet and Linksys are betting that this hybrid work model will translate to a long-term business opportunity to secure home office networks.

