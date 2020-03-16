Roundup: The coronavirus pandemic delivers an array of cyber-security challenges

How cyber criminals are trying to exploit coronavirus fears Hackers are trying to take advantage of the COVID-19 outbreak to deliver malware, steal bank details and more -- but there are ways to stay safe from these attacks. Read more: https://zd.net/3d0y4Xw

ZDNet has all the latest news on the intersection of cybersecurity and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of cyberattacks looking to draft off the novel coronavirus pandemic are ramping.

Opportunist crooks are exploiting coronavirus as part of their phishing attacks, malware, ransomware and more.

One of the Czech Republic's biggest COVID-19 testing laboratories hit by mysterious cyberattack.

Chinese, North Korean, and Russian government cyberspies caught using COVID-19-themed emails to infect victims with malware.

New data shows employees have strong trust in their employers as a source of information about COVID-19, but infrequent employer communication can leave employees vulnerable to disinformation.

If two attendees of your security conference were diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, how would you let everyone know? Perhaps not quite in the way the RSA conference did.

Don't even think about marketing 'coronavirus-curing' goods, the agencies have warned.

Google removes Iran's official COVID-19 detection app from the Play Store.

Phoney emails about health advice and more are being used to steal login credentials and financial details.

Content engagement on false and misleading news about the COVID-19 virus illness is over 142 times that of legitimate and expert sources such as the CDC and WHO, according to NewsGuard.

Karen Roby interviewed a cybersecurity expert about a different threat than COVID-19 brings.