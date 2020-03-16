Roundup: The coronavirus pandemic delivers an array of cyber-security challenges

ZDNet has all the latest news on the intersection of cybersecurity and the COVID-19 pandemic.
How cyber criminals are trying to exploit coronavirus fears
Hackers are trying to take advantage of the COVID-19 outbreak to deliver malware, steal bank details and more -- but there are ways to stay safe from these attacks.
HHS targeted by hackers as it responds to novel coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic
The number of cyberattacks looking to draft off the novel coronavirus pandemic are ramping.
Coronavirus-themed phishing attacks and hacking campaigns are on the rise
Opportunist crooks are exploiting coronavirus as part of their phishing attacks, malware, ransomware and more.
Czech hospital hit by cyberattack while in the midst of a COVID-19 outbreak
One of the Czech Republic's biggest COVID-19 testing laboratories hit by mysterious cyberattack.
State-sponsored hackers are now using coronavirus lures to infect their targets
Chinese, North Korean, and Russian government cyberspies caught using COVID-19-themed emails to infect victims with malware.
Employers are a trusted source of information about COVID-19 but face competition from disinformation
New data shows employees have strong trust in their employers as a source of information about COVID-19, but infrequent employer communication can leave employees vulnerable to disinformation.
COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak and a security conference tries to play it down
If two attendees of your security conference were diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, how would you let everyone know? Perhaps not quite in the way the RSA conference did.
Snake oil salesmen warning: DoJ, FTC are cracking down on fake coronavirus products
Don't even think about marketing 'coronavirus-curing' goods, the agencies have warned.
Spying concerns raised over Iran's official COVID-19 detection app
Google removes Iran's official COVID-19 detection app from the Play Store.
Nasty phishing scams aim to exploit coronavirus fears
Phoney emails about health advice and more are being used to steal login credentials and financial details.
Coronavirus misinformation spreading fast: Fake news on COVID-19 shared far more than CDC, WHO reports
Content engagement on false and misleading news about the COVID-19 virus illness is over 142 times that of legitimate and expert sources such as the CDC and WHO, according to NewsGuard.
Coronavirus: How hackers are exploiting the epidemic to steal your information
Karen Roby interviewed a cybersecurity expert about a different threat than COVID-19 brings.
