Free PDF download: Autonomous vehicles in the enterprise

Our autonomous future: Driverless cars, drones, and robotic vehicles will drive unprecedented change and touch... Driverless cars are the world's most prominent example of AI and robotics in action. But driverless trucks, semis, delivery vehicles, and drones are poised to unleash a new level of automation in the enterprise.

Autonomous transportation is here to stay. There's no doubt that these vehicles will impact the enterprise.

The exact role autonomous transportation will play in the next decade is the focus of a ZDNet and TechRepublic special report, which takes an in-depth look at the predictions, industries impacted, concerns, use cases, and successful deployments of autonomous vehicles.

In 'Guide to autonomous vehicles: What business leaders need to know', ZDNet contributor Greg Nichols looks at how autonomous vehicles are empowering and reshaping the enterprise. This guide will help you sort the hype from the business reality and tell you all you need to know about the autonomous vehicle revolution on the ground, in the air, and even at sea.

Cars are becoming ever more connected to other cars, to transport infrastructure, to pedestrians, and to data centers. But which standards will underpin all this "vehicle to everything" (V2X) communication? Find out in ZDNet's Charles McLellan's feature 'What is V2X communication? Creating connectivity for the autonomous car era'.

A team of Data61 robotics researchers are developing autonomous robotics that could be used for various applications where there are inherent dangers, including space. Read more about it in ZDNet's Aimee Chanthadavong's feature 'Australian-designed autonomous trucks could head to the moon'.

Dozens of companies are already delivering medical supplies and manufacturing tools across the world using autonomous drones, and food delivery is on the horizon, according to TechRepublic contributor Jonathan Greig. Read more about it in his feature 'Drivers not needed: How autonomous drones will change the delivery of everything from packages to pizza'.

In 'How autonomous vehicles will change car ownership', TechRepublic's Veronica Combs details how in the next 15 years, drivers in big cities may trade cars for car-sharing services and electric shuttles and cut car ownership by 70%.

Also in this ebook, TechRepublic's Macy Bayern reports on the top three companies in autonomous vehicles and self-driving cars, TechRepublic's James Sanders investigates why 5G is a crucial technology for autonomous vehicles, and ZDNet contributor George Anadiotis explains why autonomous vehicles will rely on edge computing and not the cloud.

Also, find out why 42% of our CIO Jury panelists believe that their industries will be affected by autonomous vehicles in the next three years, according to TechRepublic's Teena Maddox.

