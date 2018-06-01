Free PDF download: How Blockchain Will Disrupt Business

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Blockchain, perhaps best known as the technology behind Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, is on track to become one of the next big trends in the enterprise. Our special feature from TechRepublic and ZDNet contains articles on business uses for blockchain and predictions about the impact of the technology. Here's a look at what's in this free PDF ebook:

Special feature Special report: How blockchain will disrupt business (free PDF) This ebook, based on the latest ZDNet/TechRepublic special feature, looks at how blockchain is shaking up the economy and changing the way individuals and enterprises conduct business. Read More

To help readers get up to speed, TechRepublic writer Dan Patterson put together a guide to the blockchain for non-engineers. In his article 'Blockchain and business: Looking beyond the hype', writer Charles McLellan reviews the current state of blockchain adoption and rounds up industry research.

For those who want a better understanding of blockchain's practical uses, TechRepublic writer Alison Rayome created a list of 10 ways blockchain is currently, or could be implemented in various industries. The list includes supply chain management, food safety, and medical records. Other articles in this feature examine how blockchain could transform financial systems, consumption of media, and voting.

Also, for this feature, ZDNet's sister site Tech Pro Research surveyed 443 professionals about how they feel blockchain will affect their industries and daily lives. The ebook contains an infographic with those findings.

To read all the content in this special feature, download the free PDF ebook.

