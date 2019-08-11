Galaxy Note 10 launched, DeX as a home computer, Huawei's HarmonyOS (MobileTechRoundup show #477)

We spent a couple of hours with the Note 10 and Note 10 Plus, while also selling off the iPad Pro 11 to use a Note 9 as a home computer. It was mostly a Samsung show with some Sony and Chrome topics too.

Most of the MobileTechRoundup show #477 was spent talking about last week's Samsung Unpacked event and some initial thoughts on the Note 10 and Note 10 Plus.

Running time: 77 minutes

Listen here (MP3, 77MB)

