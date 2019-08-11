Galaxy Note 10 launched, DeX as a home computer, Huawei's HarmonyOS (MobileTechRoundup show #477)

Most of the MobileTechRoundup show #477 was spent talking about last week's Samsung Unpacked event and some initial thoughts on the Note 10 and Note 10 Plus.
- Unihertz Titan reviewed: An Android "BlackBerry Passport"
- Pixel 4: face unlock and gestures thanks to Project Soli
- Galaxy Note 10/10+ announced
- And the new Galaxy Book S too!
- Goodbye iPad, hello Samsung DeX
- PC integration with DeX is nice, but why doesn't Samsung make a standalone "lapdock" screen and keyboard for DeX?
- Huawei reveals HarmonyOS
- New Sony VAIO available in the US
- How to get Chrome OS updates on an "expired" Chromebook: CloudReady
Running time: 77 minutes
Listen here (MP3, 77MB)
