Get 100 royalty-free stock photos for $49

Depositphotos

Stock photos -- the kind you're allowed to use for business or commercial purposes -- can be really expensive.

Indeed, if you've ever priced them from a service like ShutterStock, you know that a package of 25 royalty-free images will run you a hefty $229.

And competitor Depositphotos charges an even heftier $299, though that nets you 100 images. Hey, I'm a small biz; I don't have that kind of money lying around to spend on photos!

That's why I'm super-jazzed about today's deal. For a limited time, and while "supplies" last (this deal can sell out), AppSumo is offering 100 photo/vector downloads from Depositphotos for $49. That's pretty sweet.

So sweet, in fact, that I snatched up this deal the last time AppSumo offered it. And I've since found it invaluable for a variety of marketing and design purposes. Heck, I even used one image for the cover of my (shameless self-promotion alert!) self-published book.

Depositphotos offers a pretty mammoth image library (around 60 million and counting), and they're not only royalty-free, but also suitable for commercial use. (Those two don't always go hand-in-hand.)

That means you can use the images however you see fit (short of actually reselling them yourself, of course). Web pages, promotional materials, Facebook ads, book covers -- you name it.

Interestingly, you can also stack this deal: If you want 200 images, just buy it twice. Want 300: buy it three times. And so on.

Like most AppSumo deals, this one includes a 60-day money-back guarantee, which I consider really impressive. If you end up not liking this for some reason -- any reason -- you can get a refund.

There are, of course, other sources for stock photos, some of them with relatively cheap rates. But I don't think you'll find anywhere near the selection you can get here, and 50 cents/photo is pretty tough to beat.

Now I just need a deal on Depositphoto's video library.

Your thoughts?