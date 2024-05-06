'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Save $125 on a Nintendo Switch OLED at Walmart
The Nintendo Switch OLED is the latest iteration of the company's current game console, and Walmart is offering the special edition Pokemon Scarlet/Violet Switch OLED for $125 off right now. The latest Switch sports a 7-inch OLED screen for play in handheld mode as well as 64GB of internal storage, compared to the 6.2-inch LCD screen and 32GB of storage of the original Switch.
This special edition console comes with exclusive scarlet and violet Joy-Con controllers with decals of each new starter (Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly) and game version logos. You'll also get a special TV dock in glossy white, adorned with a decal of the new legendary Pokemon Koraidon and Miraidon for a splash of bright color.
Read the review: Nintendo Switch OLED Model review: The one to beat
The Switch OLED has a battery life of up to 9 hours, giving you plenty of time to work your way through new Pokemon gyms or hack-and-slash your way through the rest of your game library before you need to return to TV mode or plug in via USB-C to charge. The new OLED panel is not only larger but can produce bolder colors and deeper contrast so your game looks as good in handheld mode as it does on your TV.
When will this deal expire?
While the listing on Walmart's website does not have any indication that this is a limited time offer or flash sale, physical and online stores may have limited stock. And with Nintendo so very rarely offering discounts on hardware like the Switch OLED, that stock may sell out faster at the lower price.
Also: Nintendo Switch OLED vs. Nintendo Switch: How to choose