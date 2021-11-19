Why you can trust ZDNet
Our recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We may earn a commission when you purchase a product through our links. This helps support our work but does not influence what we write about or the price you pay. Our editors thoroughly review and fact check every article. Our process

‘ZDNet Recommends’ What exactly does that mean?

ZDNet’s recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of YOU, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form

Close

Get $150 off Apple's 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro

You can't get this deal from Apple!

Apple's 2020 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro is one of the best sub-15-inch laptops out there. The M1 chip is super fast and super power efficient, the cooling system is quiet and unobtrusive, and the display is simply stunning.

It's not just the best ultraportable MacBook I've used, it's the best ultraportable laptop I've ever used, no matter the platform.

And here's how you can save a whopping $150 off the price!

13-inch M1 MacBook Pro Tech Specs

13-inch M1 MacBook Pro
  • 13.3-inch (diagonal) LED-backlit display with IPS technology; 2560-by-1600 native resolution at 227 pixels per inch, 500 nits of brightness
  • 8-core CPU with 4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores
  • 8-core GPU
  • 16-core Neural Engine
  • 8GB unified memory
  • 512GB SSD
  • Built-in 58.2-watt-hour lithium-polymer battery (offering up to 17 hours wireless web and up to 20 hours Apple TV app movie playback)
  • 2x Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports
  • 720p FaceTime HD camera
$1,349 at Amazon

ZDNet Recommends

Hardware | iPhone | Mobility | Smartphones | Tablets | iOS

Related