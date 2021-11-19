Get $150 off Apple's 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro

Apple's 2020 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro is one of the best sub-15-inch laptops out there. The M1 chip is super fast and super power efficient, the cooling system is quiet and unobtrusive, and the display is simply stunning.
It's not just the best ultraportable MacBook I've used, it's the best ultraportable laptop I've ever used, no matter the platform.
And here's how you can save a whopping $150 off the price!
13-inch M1 MacBook Pro Tech Specs
- 13.3-inch (diagonal) LED-backlit display with IPS technology; 2560-by-1600 native resolution at 227 pixels per inch, 500 nits of brightness
- 8-core CPU with 4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores
- 8-core GPU
- 16-core Neural Engine
- 8GB unified memory
- 512GB SSD
- Built-in 58.2-watt-hour lithium-polymer battery (offering up to 17 hours wireless web and up to 20 hours Apple TV app movie playback)
- 2x Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports
- 720p FaceTime HD camera
