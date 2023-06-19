Get 408 hours of cybersecurity training with this $80 bundle

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Cybersecurity remains a fast-growing industry with tons of high-paying job opportunities that need to be filled. While the learning curve for many of the skills needed can be steep, it's not impossible to break into the industry. You may want to start with an online program that covers a lot of bases. This comprehensive IT training bundle from StackSocial contains over 400 hours of instruction on the basic skills and software in the cybersecurity industry, and you can get it while it's the lowest price right now at $80 (reg. $1,378).
As a self-paced path to certification, this bundle could help you get started with courses on ethical hacking best practices, coding with Python, and more. Lessons cover a range of skill levels, with instruction for beginners and intermediate learners.
Getting your tech expertise certified proves your mastery to potential employers, but those exams aren't a cakewalk. If you want to work on getting certified as a cybersecurity expert, start with any of the four CompTIA courses. Between the four of them, you get access to nearly one hundred hours of expert instruction on principles of threat analysis, risk management, and more.
The bundle also offers access to exam and certification preparation lectures. You keep all course materials, and can go back to review them any time you like.
Get the Complete 2023 Cyber Security Developer and IT Skills Bundle on sale for $80 now.