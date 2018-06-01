Get a lifetime PixelModo subscription for $50

ZDNet's Business Bargain Hunter scours the web for great deals on computers, phones, services and much more. Prices and availability are accurate at the time deals are shared. Some products and services may not be available outside the U.S. Follow BBH on Facebook and Twitter, where he's known as The Cheapskate. Plus: You'll find more Cheapskate deals on CNET.

PixelModo

Think about the last Facebook ad that really caught your eye. I'll bet it was an attractive, professional-looking image. Because, let's face it, good graphics get attention.

If you can afford to hire a designer to produce those kinds of images, by all means do so. If you can't, but still want slick visuals to promote your product, check this out: For a limited time, StackSocial is offering a lifetime PixelModo Work subscription for $49.99. It normally costs $240 for just one year.

PixelModo is similar to Canva in that it provides a novice-friendly but robust set of tools for creating graphics: ads, banners, blog art, Facebook covers and the like.

You don't have to start from scratch, either: The service supplies roughly a gajillion templates, icons, fonts, background photos and so on. As someone who's pretty much bereft of artistic talent, I can tell you that this assembly process is much easier -- and actually more fun -- than staring at a blank page trying to figure out what to do first.

Because PixelModo lacks a free option, though, I haven't had the chance to test it firsthand. From what I can see of the interface, it looks and operates a lot like Canva -- which I love.

That said, my main reservation here is that there's no trial option, and StackSocial doesn't offer refunds on digital subscriptions like this one.

If you need a tool like this, though, $50 is a pretty small dice-roll. Heck, you'd probably pay considerably more for a designer to create a single Facebook banner.

Needless to say, if you're familiar with PixelModo, leave a comment letting your fellow bargain-hunters know what you like, don't like, etc.