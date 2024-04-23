'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Block ads on your phone with AdGuard, on sale now
In the modern digital age, where intrusive advertisements not only disrupt our workflow and entertainment but also pose a risk of malicious content, an effective ad blocker is not just a convenience -- it's practically a necessity. Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription to AdGuard that covers up to nine devices for $25.
AdGuard helps you avoid the banners, pop-ups, and video ads that plague your personal and work devices. Sometimes, these ads also contain malicious content that threatens your privacy or your computer's hardware safety. It also works to secure your privacy from trackers and activity analyzers and helps you avoid phishing websites.
With AdGuard's family plan, you can enable protection on up to nine iOS, Android, Mac, and Windows devices simultaneously. And, perhaps the greatest part, you'll never be asked to make additional payments after your initial purchase. Welcome to an online world that's void of ads and some privacy concerns.
Get your lifetime subscription to AdGuard's family plan while it's on sale.