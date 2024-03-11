'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Get a Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for just $85 now
If you're looking to upgrade your tablet set up or try one out for the first time -- now you can, and score extra savings (the most we've seen on this tablet so far).
Right now the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite -- ZDNET's pick for the best small Samsung tablet -- is available for just $85, a savings of $75 thanks to a discount and an extra 15% off on-page clip-on coupon. The Tab A7 Lite is discounted from $160 and available from B&H Photo with free shipping, saving you a good chunk of cash on a top tablet model.
Samsung's tablet lineup spans all aspects of price, capability, and screen size, and the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a small tablet that combines affordability and usefulness. The 8.7-inch screen features a 1340x800 display, making it a small tablet worthy of streaming, working, and more.
The lightweight design and small display make it portable enough to take anywhere, especially if you're using it to entertain kids with educational apps. Plus, the Tab A7 Lite has a metal frame for some added ruggedness.
You can expand your storage beyond the 32 or 65GB allotted. The tablet allows up to 1TB of expandable storage, which is twice as much as the previous model.
Don't wait to snag these savings on the Samsung Tab A7 Lite -- they won't last long.
This deal is set to expire on 3/17 or while supplies last.
