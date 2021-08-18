Get better, faster Wi-Fi with Netgear's new WiFi 6 Standalone Access Points

Looking for a better WI-FI solution for a small business, home working, or a heavy-duty home network? Look no further than the new WAX202 and WAX206 desktop WiFi 6 Access Points from Netgear.

These are Netgear's latest addition to its Business Essentials family of products and combine high performance and professional-grade features with ease of use and a low price tag.

Both the WAX202 and WAX206 leverage the latest WiFi 6 wireless standard, which means that you get better coverage and fewer dead spots, all of which translates into a better, faster internet experience.

Both the WAX202 and WAX206 have been designed with ease of setting up and configuring in mind, and feature an intuitive web-based interface that provides step-by-step instructions for system configuration.

The new WiFi 6 standard is used on both the 5GHz and 2.4GHz bands offered by the access points, future-proofing them for Wi-Fi devices to come. Also, both the WAX202 and WAX206 are backwards compatible with devices using WiFi 5, ensuring broad compatibility.

Since not everything is wireless, the access points feature multiple 1Gb Ethernet ports to enable easy connection to PCs, printers, and other wired network devices, freeing up wireless bandwidth for Wi-Fi-only devices.

Feature Comparison Chart

WAX202 WAX206 WiFi Technology WiFi 6 (802.11ax) WiFi 6 (802.11ax) WiFi Standards Supported 802.11b/g/n/ac/ax 802.11b/g/n/ac/ax Frequencies 2.4GHz, 5.0GHz 2.4GHz, 5.0GHz # of SSIDs 3 3 Speed 1.8Gbps (AX1800) 3.2Gbps (AX3200) Ethernet Port Four 1GbE ports One 2.5GbE port, three 1GbE ports Dimensions (LxWxH) 6.7 x 2.5 x 9.5in

(170 x 63 x 242mm) 6.7 x 2.5 x 9.5in

(170 x 63 x 242mm) Weight 1.1lb (497g) 1.1lb (504g)

The WAX202 is has a recommended price tag of $99.99, while WAX206 will be available later this month and retail for $149.

Both also come with a 3-year hardware warranty and 90 days of phone and chat support.