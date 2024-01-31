Get Microsoft Office Professional for Mac or PC for $70 with this deal

Download a lifetime license to Microsoft Office for over 65% off. StackSocial

In a subscription-based world, it's hard to come across an app or software package that you can use for life with just a one-time purchase. Thankfully, Microsoft offers a lifetime license to their well-loved app suite where you can do just that.

Right now you can get this lifetime license for your Windows PC or your Mac for $70.

Empower any project with MS Office

This 2021 lifetime license is the latest version offered and includes the biggest apps like Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Outlook, OneNote, and Teams. Windows users also receive Publisher and Access.

With the complete set of apps at your fingertips, you'll be prepared for just about any personal, professional, or creative project. Need to type an essay for class? Open Word. Want to create a budget spreadsheet? Use Excel. Throw together a professional presentation? Check out PowerPoint's preset templates. How about collaborating in real-time? Teams. Whatever you need, Microsoft Office 2021 probably has it.

Own the timeless app suite for life

Unlike Microsoft 365, which charges a yearly subscription fee, this license allows you to download the app suite and use it for life. After purchase, you'll instantly receive a link to download and a key to activate the software.

One caveat to note: While StackSocial is an authorized Microsoft partner and offers "lifetime" access to Microsoft Office, it is possible that Microsoft could end the license. But their Office deal has been running for over a year, and the license that ZDNET's Alison DeNisco Rayome bought through it for a personal MacBook last year is still working.

If you want to use the suite on multiple computers, you'll have to purchase separate licenses. Windows devices should be running on at least Windows 10 or 11, while Mac devices must be updated to macOS Version 11 Big Sur.

Get your lifetime license to Microsoft Office 2021 for your Windows PC or Mac right now.