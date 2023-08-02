'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Get Microsoft Office with training courses for $35 with this back-to-school sale
Even though back-to-school sales are geared toward students, that doesn't mean you won't find deals for working professionals. No matter your current work or education status, you likely know useful Microsoft Office apps are for taking on just about any project. And knowing how to use them to their fullest potential could help you work more efficiently.
With this back-to-school sale, you can get a lifetime subscription to eight Microsoft Office apps for your Windows PC -- plus training courses that may teach you some new tips and tricks -- for only $35, compared to the usual price of $240.
One-time payment, lifetime access
Whether you need to type up a project brief, schedule video chats with colleagues, or put together an engaging slideshow, Microsoft Office apps can help. This lifetime license includes a download for Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, Access, and Skype for Business on one computer.
Unlike Microsoft 365, you'll never be charged a subscription fee after your one-time payment. The only stipulation is that your PC must be running on Windows 10 or Windows 11 to install this latest version of Microsoft Office.
There is a caveat, similar to that for StackSocial's deal on the personal version of Microsoft Office 2021: While this offer is for "lifetime" access to Office Pro, it is possible that Microsoft could end the license. But the Microsoft Office 2021 deal has been running for over a year now, and that hasn't happened.
Included: Zero to advanced training course
While you're probably already familiar with most or all of these apps and how to use them, learning some new tools and strategies could be a game-changing experience. This Zero to Advanced Microsoft Training Bundle has lessons in Excel, Word, Access, and PowerPoint.
You could learn how to use VLOOKUP and conditional formatting in Excel, how to use document templates and protect files with a password in Word, how to build database solutions in Access, and how to create presentations from scratch in PowerPoint. These skills could help you in your current line of work, and be a great asset on your resume.
Take advantage of this back-to-school savings event and get lifetime access to Microsoft Office 2021 for Windows and training courses for only $35 (reg. $240) through August 13 at 11:59 p.m. PT, no coupon needed.