/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Innovation Computing Photo & Video

Get CyberLink's PowerDirector 365 for just $44 right now

You'll need a code that stacks on top of PowerDirector 365's 30% off sale.
dsc-0175-editbw.jpg
Written by Rebecca Isaacs, Staff Writer on

Video editors who need to build social media-worthy content for clients -- or just for fun -- need look no further than CyberLink. Right now, you can save up to 30% off their editing software products, including PowerDirector 365.

In addition to the 30% off, you can snag an extra 10% off of PowerDirector 365. You'll have to use the code POWER10 to get the extra percentage off the annual subscription.

PowerDirector 365

 $48 at Cyberlink

There are plenty of ways to use the software. If you're opting for personal use, you can buy PowerDirector 365 to build stunning video content for only $49 and, with our link, you can get it for only $44 for an entire year. You'll get access to over two million stock images, videos, and more through Shutterstock and iStock by Getty Images, too, making it great for all your editing needs.

You'll also get access to 50GB of cloud storage, so you can create and store your content without worrying about your computer system. Plus, you will get intuitive editing tools and color features to create high-quality content from your computer.

The sale runs until July 20, so you have time to save an extra $5 on your annual subscription. Remember, use the code POWER10 to get the best deal we've seen in a while.

ZDNet Recommends

Show Comments

Related

The Great Resignation continues. There's an obvious fix, but many bosses aren't interested
two colleagues talking to each other in front of a computer displaying various graphics and code

The Great Resignation continues. There's an obvious fix, but many bosses aren't interested

Professional Development
Dear American Airlines customers, your pilot today is a United Airlines trainee
gettyimages-1155904758-american-airlines-dreamliner2.jpg

Dear American Airlines customers, your pilot today is a United Airlines trainee

Business
With a controversial move, Southwest Airlines tries for better customer service
screen-shot-2021-07-07-at-4-01-12-pm.png

With a controversial move, Southwest Airlines tries for better customer service

Business