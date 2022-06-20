Video editors who need to build social media-worthy content for clients -- or just for fun -- need look no further than CyberLink. Right now, you can save up to 30% off their editing software products, including PowerDirector 365.
In addition to the 30% off, you can snag an extra 10% off of PowerDirector 365. You'll have to use the code POWER10 to get the extra percentage off the annual subscription.
There are plenty of ways to use the software. If you're opting for personal use, you can buy PowerDirector 365 to build stunning video content for only $49 and, with our link, you can get it for only $44 for an entire year. You'll get access to over two million stock images, videos, and more through Shutterstock and iStock by Getty Images, too, making it great for all your editing needs.
You'll also get access to 50GB of cloud storage, so you can create and store your content without worrying about your computer system. Plus, you will get intuitive editing tools and color features to create high-quality content from your computer.
The sale runs until July 20, so you have time to save an extra $5 on your annual subscription. Remember, use the code POWER10 to get the best deal we've seen in a while.