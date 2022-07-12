/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Innovation Wearables Headphones

Save 55% on Sony noise cancelling headphones for Prime Day

At $68 for Amazon Prime Day 2022, this pair of Sony noise cancelling headphones is at the lowest price it has ever retailed for.
josh-slate.jpg
Written by Josh Slate, Copywriter Intern on

Sometimes you need to get work done and avoid the noises of the world. These noise-cancelling Sony wireless headphones can automatically detect when noise cancelling is needed in part to its Dual Noise Sensor Technology. By connecting to your phone and wireless devices through Bluetooth, take hands-free calls using the microphone located on the side.

For a high-quality set of headphones like these Sony headphones, you would typically pay anywhere from $150-$200. While these typically retail for $150, they are currently available for just $68.

Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHCH710N

 $68 at Amazon

With a battery life of 35 hours, you can almost make it through a full work week on a single charge. These wireless headphones connect to a next-generation USB type-C cable when you need to charge them. At $82 off, this deal is too hot to miss out on. It's the lowest price we have ever seen for this pair of headphones, and the deal ends tomorrow.

Amazon Prime Day 2022

Show Comments

Related

The best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on headphones
Placeholder product image alt text

The best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on headphones

Headphones
The 5 best noise-canceling headphones of 2022
5.jpg

The 5 best noise-canceling headphones of 2022

Headphones
Sony INZONE H9 review: The XM5 of gaming headphones
sony-inzone-h9-hero2

Sony INZONE H9 review: The XM5 of gaming headphones

Gaming Accessories