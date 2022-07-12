Save 55% on Sony noise cancelling headphones for Prime Day

Sometimes you need to get work done and avoid the noises of the world. These noise-cancelling Sony wireless headphones can automatically detect when noise cancelling is needed in part to its Dual Noise Sensor Technology. By connecting to your phone and wireless devices through Bluetooth, take hands-free calls using the microphone located on the side.
For a high-quality set of headphones like these Sony headphones, you would typically pay anywhere from $150-$200. While these typically retail for $150, they are currently available for just $68.
With a battery life of 35 hours, you can almost make it through a full work week on a single charge. These wireless headphones connect to a next-generation USB type-C cable when you need to charge them. At $82 off, this deal is too hot to miss out on. It's the lowest price we have ever seen for this pair of headphones, and the deal ends tomorrow.