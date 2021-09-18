Get two extra displays for your laptop plus a lifetime of powerful VPN protection

There are few things cooler than multiple displays that make multi-tasking a breeze. However, while that's not an uncommon setup at home, it's hasn't been easy to take on the road -- until now. The Mobile Pixels TRIO gives you not one, but two extra displays for your laptop.

It has a light, compact design that makes it easy to take anywhere, and conveniently has just one cable that can be used for both data and power. The TRIO has a full 270° rotation and the brightness can be adjusted to your liking.

Amazon buyers rate it 4.2 out of 5 stars and it's been featured on WIRED, Buzzfeed, and more. Students, working professionals, programmers, gamers, and more will love the Mobile Pixels TRIO. If you're a digital nomad, you can learn a new language on one screen with your work on a second and email on the third.

Of course, if you're using mobile accessories, it's a good indication that you'll be on public wifi at least now and then. So you need powerful VPN protection, which is exactly what VPN Unlimited: Lifetime Subscription offers. Your security and privacy are ensured by military-grade encryption and a zero-log policy. A kill-switch is included to disconnect you from the internet if your connection to a KeepSolid VPN server drops.

If you happen to be traveling abroad, you'll appreciate that KeepSolid has more than 400 servers placed around the globe, because that means no geo-restrictions when it comes to watching your favorite content. The service also includes unlimited speed and bandwidth, so there is no lagging or buffering while you're streaming.

You get 24/7 support, but KeepSolid is very user-friendly. It also has additional convenient features such as Trusted Networks, Favorite Servers, Ping Tests, and a lot more. KeepSolid VPN is the best-selling VPN of all time, with over ten million users worldwide. A VPN Special review illustrates KeepSolidVPN's advantages quite nicely:

"KeepSolid VPN Unlimited offers amazing services and its advanced features makes it a solid VPN service provider."

Don't miss this chance to get a lifetime of powerful VPN protection and two portable displays for your laptop. Grab The VPN Unlimited Lifetime Subscription + Mobile Pixels TRIO Bundle today while you can use Coupon SCREEN285 to get a 25% discount off the $699 retail price and pay only $519.