Babbel lifetime subscription deal: Learn 14 languages at 60% off

Now that the world is opening back up again, a lot of people are starting to consider training for careers that may allow them to work remotely. If this is you, the Babbel Language Learning: Lifetime Subscription (All Languages) that's currently discounted for new users could really be helpful. With a lifetime subscription to Babbel, you get lifetime access to all 14 languages, so you can refresh your skills or learn another language whenever you please -- forever.

The program uses speech recognition to make sure your pronunciation stays on point. And you can practice in just 10 to 15 minutes, so it's easy to fit bite-sized lessons conveniently into your schedule. They cover all skill levels, from novice to advanced, and include a wide range of practical topics, from family to food, business to travel, and much more.

You can study wherever and whenever you like. If you install the app on multiple devices, it will sync your progress across all of them. So you can always pick up wherever you left off no matter which device you use. It will be a lot easier to remember what you learn as well, because the personalized review sessions will reinforce what you're taught in the lessons. You will be able to speak with great confidence about everyday things such as dining, transportation, directions, shopping and much more after only one month.

There is absolutely no question about Babbel's effectiveness. More than 10 million users across the globe use the program and over 500,000 reviewers on the Google Play star have awarded the app 4.5 out of 5 stars, while App Store reviewers rate it even higher at 4.6 of 5 stars. Fast Company named Babbel as the "most innovative company in education" and The Economist noted "Babbel's lessons, unlike Duolingo's, first focus on building basic conversational skills."

Don't miss this chance to get a lifetime subscription to all of the languages in Babbel Language Learning while new users can get it discounted for a limited time to only $299, a 60% discount off the normal MSRP of $499.