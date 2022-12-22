'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
As a traveling gamer, I understand wanting the best specs available for a beautiful picture, speedy gameplay, and more. If you're in the same boat and shopping holiday sales for laptops, skip Best Buy and Amazon. The Gigabyte Aero 16 gaming laptop is discounted by $1,449 on eBay right now -- so you can score it for only $1,100.
And yes, that's with the Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti graphics card.
Aside from the amazing top-tier graphics card, the laptop offers so much more to keep your gaming running on the go. It offers a massive 2TB of storage for taking a literal library of games on the machine.
The processor also clocks in at 2.3GHz, but can be boosted to up to 4.7GHz when you need it for gaming or even content. Also packed into this top-notch gaming machine is 16GB of RAM. Plus, one of the perks about this gaming laptop is that it doesn't look like a gaming laptop, so for those that don't want to advertise they have an expensive model while they're traveling, this is the perfect option.
Also: What is the best gaming mouse, and is 1000 DPI good for gaming?
If this sounds like a deal that's too good to be true, it's not, and the sale comes with the full warranty on the machine. You can add it to your cart today and get this laptop for only $1,100, saving you over $1,449 on the Aero 16. Limited quantities are available during this flash sale, so we recommend checking out ASAP to score this great deal.
Looking for other laptop options? No problem -- head over to our dedicated gaming laptop deals page to check out some other great gaming laptops that can handle your AAA games.