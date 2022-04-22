A gaming mouse can be a smart, affordable way to revamp your setup. There are tons of options out there from top brands like Razer, Corsair, and MSI to fit just about any genre and playstyle. If you prefer MMOs and RTS games, there are mice with up to 17 programmable buttons to put spells, weapons, and actions at your fingertips for faster reactions. If you prefer FPS games like Call of Duty or battle royales like Fortnite, a mouse with a DPI throttle helps with precision aiming. If you've got a high budget, you can even get a gaming mouse with adjustable weights to suit cross-genre play. I rounded up a list of the best gaming mice available and broke down their features, connectivity, and price points to help you decide which is the right one for you.

Razer Basilisk Ultimate Wireless Best gaming mouse Razer Connectivity: Razer HyperSpeed wireless/USB cable | Buttons: 11 | Weight: 107 grams | Sensor: Optical | RGB: Yes | Programmable: Yes | Configuration: Right-handed | Max DPI: 20,000 The Razer Basilisk Ultimate is an almost perfect gaming mouse. With both wireless and USB wired connectivity options, you can get almost unlimited playtime from your mouse. It features 11 programmable buttons, including a throttle thumb trigger for when you need pixel-precise aiming in FPS games. The integrated battery gives you up to 100 hours of use on a full charge, and the LED indicator lets you know when it's time to dock or plug in. The optical sensor has a max DPI of 20,000 to suit everything from puzzle platformers to sprawling RTS campaigns. The mouse has enough on-board memory for up to 5 different layout profiles, which is great if you share a gaming computer or want to quick-load custom layouts for specific games. The mouse weighs just 107 grams, making it lightweight enough to be comfortable during marathon sessions. Pros: 100 hour battery life

11 programmable buttons

Wired and wireless connectivity options Cons: Expensive

Razer Synapse 3 software is clunky

No ambidextrous or left-handed options

Razer DeathAdder V2 Best ergonomic gaming mouse Razer Connectivity: USB cable | Buttons: 8 | Weight: 82 grams | Sensor: Optical | RGB: Yes | Programmable: Yes | Configuration: Right-handed | Max DPI: 20,000 The Razer DeathAdder V2 is built for comfort as well as durability. Its curved, ergonomic design feels great in both palm and claw grips, keeping all of the 8 programmable buttons within easy, comfortable reach. It also weighs just over 80 grams, making it super lightweight to reduce fatigue during marathon sessions. The optical sensor has a max DPI of 20,000 for all the precision you could ask for, and you can store up to 5 layout profiles on the mouse itself for shared gaming spaces or custom loadouts for specific games. The switches for each button use optical technology as well for faster, more reliable response times, and are rated for up to 70 million clicks. Pros: Ergonomic design

On-board profile memory

Durable switches Cons: Razer Synapse 3 is clunky

No left-handed option

Corsair M65 RGB Ultra Best for shooters Corsair Connectivity: USB cable | Buttons: 8 | Weight: 97-115 grams | Sensor: Optical | RGB: Yes | Programmable: Yes | Configuration: Right-handed | Max DPI: 26,000 This wired mouse from Corsair is built from the ground-up to give you that extra edge when playing first-person shooters. The three thumb buttons include a DPI throttle for more precise aiming, while the optical sensor has a max DPI of 26,000 for custom sensitivity settings to fit your playstyle. The body of the mouse is made of anodized aluminum for long-lasting durability, and the bottom of the mouse has sections for adding weights for better feel and control during intense play. Along with the 8 programmable buttons, you can bind actions to gesture controls; you can reload with a tilt to the side or change weapons by lifting up the front of the mouse. You can also customize the RGB lighting and effects with Corsair's iCUE software. Pros: Gesture controls

Customizable weight

DPI throttle Cons: iCUE software can be clunky at times

Can't store multiple layout profiles on the mouse

HyperX Pulsefire Haste Best lightweight gaming mouse HyperX Connectivity: USB cable | Buttons: 4 | Weight: 59 grams | Sensor: Optical | RGB: Yes | Programmable: Yes | Configuration: Right-handed | Max DPI: 16,000 The HyperX Pulsefire Haste weighs in at just 59 grams, which is even lighter than the Apple Magic Mouse. I personally use this mouse for both gaming and everyday work, and it is a delight. The honeycomb body design reduces weight without sacrificing strength, creating a mouse that doesn't flex even during intense play. It has just 4 buttons that can be programmed with the HyperX NGENUITY app along with the RGB lighting on the scroll wheel; the wheel is the only lighting on the mouse, which is great if you want a more understated look for your gaming space. The switches are designed to prevent dust build-up, ensuring long-lasting durability. And if you don't like the super smooth feel of the mouse body, it comes with honeycomb-textured, rubberized grip tape for the sides and top buttons. And I suggest using the grip tape anyway, as the natural oils and sweat from your hands can make the mouse even more slick and difficult to control. Pros: Ultra lightweight

Programmable buttons

Grip tape included Cons: No on-board memory for custom button profiles

Only 4 buttons

Logitech G502 Hero Best wired gaming mouse Logitech Connectivity: USB cable | Buttons: 11 | Weight: 121-139 grams | Sensor: Optical | RGB: Yes | Programmable: Yes | Configuration: Right-handed | Max DPI: 25,600 If you prefer the steady power and reliable connectivity of a wired mouse, the Logitech G502 Hero is the best option to upgrade your gaming setup. It has 11 programmable buttons, including a DPI throttle near the thumb rest for quick, precision aiming. With the Logitech G Hub app, you can create and save up to 5 different button profiles, adjust DPI from 200 to 25,600, and create custom RGB lighting and effects. The body of the mouse weighs 121 grams, making it on the heavier side already, but it also comes with 5 optional weights if you prefer a truly hefty mouse. It's compatible with Windows, Mac, and ChromeOS computers, so if you use different computers for work and gaming but want only one mouse, you won't have to worry about connectivity issues. Pros: Mac, Windows, ChromeOS compatibility

Tunable weight

DPI throttle Cons: Pretty heavy with additional weights added

Limited RGB lighting

Logitech G903 Lightspeed Best ambidextrous gaming mouse Logitech Connectivity: Lightspeed | Buttons: 11 | Weight: 121-139 grams | Sensor: Optical | RGB: Yes | Programmable: Yes | Configuration: Ambidextrous | Max DPI: 25,600 If you're a left-handed gamer who can't comfortably use a right-handed mouse, there are pretty limited options out there for you. Fortunately, the Logitech G903 Lightspeed wireless mouse has an ambidextrous design that works for both hands. It features 13 buttons, 11 of which are programmable after choosing a right or left-handed configuration, RGB lighting, and an optical sensor with a max DPI of 25,600. The integrated, rechargeable battery gives you up to 140 hours of use on a full charge, meaning even if you play for 8 hours a day, you can game for almost 18 days before you need to recharge. And when you do need to top up the battery, you can either use the included USB cable, or pair the mouse with the Logitech Powerplay mouse pad for wireless charging, even while you're gaming. Pros: Ambidextrous design

Great battery life

Wireless charging Cons: Wireless charging requires special mouse pad

Pricey

What is the best gaming mouse? The Razer Basilisk Ultimate Wireless is the best gaming mouse overall based on our analysis of specs like connectivity, weight, design, sensor type, configuration, number of programmable buttons, battery life, memory, price, and more.

How did we choose these gaming mice? Aside from cost (because, let's face it, gaming mice can get pretty expensive), I chose gaming mice that fit a variety of genres, play styles, and grips. I also tried to have a balance between wired and wireless options for gamers who prefer one or the other.

Which gaming mouse is right for you? You first want to lock down a budget, because gaming mice can get very expensive. You also want to look at gaming mice that are made for specific genres like MMOs or FPS games if that's what you predominantly play. If you want a multi-purpose mouse for both work and gaming, you'll want something a bit on the more plain side; there's no point in getting a Corsair Scimitar Elite if you aren't ever going to use all 17 buttons.

Are gaming mice worth it? They can be! If you have separate computers for work and gaming, a dedicated gaming mouse can elevate your play and streamline inputs. Especially if you play games like World of Warcraft or Starcraft, where you need to map actions to certain buttons; MMO and RTS-specific mice put hotkeys near your thumb for faster reactions. If you're hardcore Call of Duty or Apex Legends player, you'll want a mouse with a DPI throttle for more precise aiming.

Is 1000 DPI good for gaming? It's a decent DPI setting for an optical sensor, hitting the sweet spot between precision and speed. While you won't be blowing away any audiences if you like super twitchy shooters, you'll be able to play most games without issues.

Which is better: wired or wireless? That depends on your preference, really. Wireless mice are great because you don't have a long cable that can get caught and tangled (or chewed on by pets), but you also have to be mindful of battery life, and the type of battery the mouse uses. If your budget allows it, go for a wireless mouse with an integrated battery. That way, you aren't spending a ton of money on a stash of AA batteries. Wired mice have an unlimited power supply, as long as your computer is turned on. And the annoyance of cable drag can be minimized by choosing a gaming mouse with a smooth-woven cable or getting a bungee accessory to keep the cable up off your desk.

