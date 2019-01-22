GitLab eyes more public sector business

GitLab on Tuesday announced it now offers out-of-the-box authentication for common access cards (CACs) -- a widely-used US Defense Department credential. The new security feature will automate the sign-on process for GitLab customers with a CAC, helping them work more efficiently.

Offering support for CAC authentication is the latest step GitLab has taken to build up its public sector business. It also recently launched one-way transfers (OWT) for both the public and financial sectors, enabling code to be written on a low-security or unclassified network and then pushed to a high-security network. The devOps application was also recently FedRAMP certified -- meaning it's been rigorously vetted and approved for federal use -- and has created a subsidiary, GitLab Federal, to work with US agencies. Already, nearly 200 public sector agencies are using GitLab, including the US Department of Homeland Security, the US Air Force and the US Army.

GitLab is also backed by In-Q-Tel, the not-for-profit VC firm that invests in technologies to serve the US intelligence community.

"While there's already wide-scale usage of GitLab within the government, we look forward to helping GitLab understand and deliver the right features for the IC to enable a full DevOps lifecycle with the right operational and security capabilities," George Hoyem, managing partner at IQT, said in a statement.

As more government agencies undergo their own digital transformations, public sector business is sure to grow for GitLab and its competitors. The Microsoft-owned GitHub also recently became FedRAMP certified and has nearly 150 federal US customers, we well as US government customers at the state and local levels.