Meet Google Threat Intelligence, Google Cloud's security solution with Gemini Pro

Generative AI has helped companies like Google develop stronger cybersecurity defense solutions, capable of both identifying and taking action against threats more efficiently. In its latest offering, Google is packaging some of its best threat intelligence with AI to optimize teams' cybersecurity operations.

On Monday, at the RSA Conference, Google unveiled Google Threat Intelligence, a new Google Cloud security offering for organizations meant to provide "unparalleled visibility into the global threat landscape," according to the release.

Google Threat Intelligence's value lies in its different streams of knowledge, which include Google's own threat insights from its billions of signals, Mandiant's frontline expertise, VirusTotal's insights from its global community of over 1 million users, and open-source intelligence from security communities.

Organizations can leverage this look at the threat landscape to inform their own approaches. "This comprehensive view allows Google Threat Intelligence to help protect your organization in a variety of ways, including external threat monitoring, attack surface management, digital risk protection, Indicators of Compromise (IOC) analysis, and expertise," Google said in the release.

Within the Google Threat Intelligence offering, Google also includes Gemini 1.5 Pro to work with the insights and drive threat intelligence operations, such as scanning and responding to threats more quickly and efficiently, as seen in the photo below.

Google Threat Intelligence uses Gemini to analyze potentially malicious code and provides a summary of its findings. Google

Gemini 1.5 Pro has the largest context window of Google's Gemini family of models, with support for up to 1 million tokens. Google Threat Intelligence leverages that window to perform time-consuming and manual threat intelligence tasks such as condensing large datasets in seconds, reverse engineering malware, analyzing files, producing custom summaries, and more, according to the release.

Google is offering Google Threat Intelligence as part of Google Cloud Security's comprehensive security portfolio. To get access, you'll need to contact a Google Cloud sales specialist.

If you'd like to learn more, Google shared an in-depth research blog on the technology and is offering a Google Threat Intelligence use cases webinar series.